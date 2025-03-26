Matches (7)
5th T20I (N), Wellington, March 26, 2025, Pakistan tour of New Zealand
Pakistan FlagPakistan
(19.2/20 ov) 125/9
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand

New Zealand chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 6.46
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 52/4 (10.40)
forecasterLive Forecast:PAK 131
NZ ask Pakistan to bat as they look for 4-1

Pakistan made a number of changes in the dead rubber while Sears came in for Foulkes for New Zealand

Danyal Rasool
26-Mar-2025 • 1 hr ago
Ben Sears had Iftikhar Ahmed caught at fine leg, New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I, Hamilton, January 14, 2024

Ben Sears replaced Zakary Foulkes  •  AFP/Getty Images

Toss New Zealand won the toss and chose to field first against Pakistan
New Zealand have won the toss and will bowl first in Wellington. This is the final T20I of the series, which New Zealand unassailably lead 3-1. New Zealand make one change, with Ben Sears coming in for Zakary Foulkes.
Pakistan, meanwhile, make a number of changes. Usman Khan and Omair bin Yousuf come in to the bating line-up, while Jahandad Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem and Mohammad Ali form part of the bowling attack as Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi and Abrar Ahmed all sit out.
This series is followed by a three-match ODI series starting on Wednesday in Napier.
New Zealand: 1 Tim Seifert 2 Finn Allen 3 Mark Chapman 4 Daryl Mitchell 5 Jimmy Neesham 6 Mitch Hay (wk) 7 Michael Bracewell (capt) 8 Ben Sears 9 Ish Sodhi Jacob Duffy 11 Will O'Rourke
Pakistan: 1 Mohammad Haris (wk) 2 Hassan Nawaz 3 Salman Ali Agha (capt) 4 Usman Khan 5 Shadab Khan 6 Omair bin Yousuf 7 Abdul Samad 8 Mohammad Ali 9 Haris Rauf 10 Sufiyan Muqeem 11 Jahandad Khan
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000

Pakistan Innings
Player NameRB
Mohammad Haris
caught1117
Hasan Nawaz
caught03
Omair Yousuf
caught711
Agha Salman
caught5139
Usman Khan
caught77
Abdul Samad
caught49
Shadab Khan
caught2820
Jahandad Khan
caught12
Haris Rauf
not out36
Sufiyan Muqeem
caught02
Mohammad Ali
not out00
Extras(b 1, lb 1, w 11)
Total125(9 wkts; 19.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>