Pakistan seek belief to stick with new attacking T20 outlook

Big picture: New Zealand's depth shines through This is a dead rubber in a dead series. It is the fifth T20I with the home side 3-1 up a fortnight after a Champions Trophy campaign that was draining for New Zealand and demoralising for Pakistan. New Zealand have rested key players while others are unavailable due to the IPL, while Pakistan have rung the changes in the hopes of a fresh start that will snap the game out of its current rut. If there was little on this series, there is even less on this particular game.

This is the third time a New Zealand-Pakistan series clashes with the IPL in three years, and once more, New Zealand's strength in depth has lived up to the test. Barring Pakistan's white-hot brilliance in their Auckland chase , the hosts have found themselves in more or less complete control throughout. Where Pakistan's powerplay bowling has been expensive, New Zealand have been productive, striking early and several times through the fielding restrictions to stifle Pakistan's ability to take risks on high-scoring surfaces.

If Pakistan hoped this series would be akin to England's ODI series against New Zealand in the wake of their humiliating exit at the 2015 World Cup, events have not shown themselves to be quite as conveniently linear.

However, there is a sense of excitement at what appears a tonal shift in philosophy to T20 cricket, with Pakistan - at least for now - encouraging all-out attack. That will present problems and frustrations as has been evident for in this series, but that Eden Park onslaught - coupled with irregular flashes of quality through this tour - has suggested there may be diamonds to be had amidst all the roughness.

This game, and this series, will hold little value in the short-term. Both sides will move on to a seemingly equally context-free ODI series over the following week, before Pakistan's players shift to the PSL while the IPL dominates this slice of the calendar.

But with the T20I World Cup a year away, New Zealand, venerated for their far-sightedness, will view this series as the moment when the first building blocks for an attempt at yet another ICC trophy are made. Pakistan, on the other hand, may look back upon it as the time they lifted themselves up off rock bottom.

However, history suggests they have not earned the trust for observers to begin viewing it that way just yet; it may just as easily be a footnote in yet another attempted overhaul. Given the seemingly impulsive nature of decision-making in Pakistan cricket, perhaps the final match may well carry a certain value if it can convince the PCB to stay the course.

Form guide New Zealand: WLWWL (last five completed matches, most recent first)

Pakistan: LWLLL

Jacob Duffy has taken the chance to establish his T20I credentials • AFP/Getty Images

In the spotlight: Jacob Duffy and Mohammad Haris He might not be the star of New Zealand's bowling line-up but Jacob Duffy has taken a shine to Pakistan. He has more T20I wickets He might not be the star of New Zealand's bowling line-up buthas taken a shine to Pakistan. He has more T20I wickets against this opposition than all others combined and at the best strike rate. Duffy was brought into the Champions Trophy squad last month and while he did not play a game, he has not appeared rusty, playing in all four matches. He is the leading wicket-taker, the most economical bowler, and boasts the lowest average across the series. He was instrumental in demolishing Pakistan's top order in Mount Maunganui as New Zealand coasted to a series victory. He is well placed to finish the series as its standout performer and push his T20I credentials even when New Zealand do not have players away at the IPL.

Mohammad Haris' whirlwind 41 may have set Pakistan on their way at Eden Park, but across these four games, he - and Pakistan - expected bigger contributions. Early dismissals for a batter taking such high risk are hardly rare, but at this point, Haris looks some way off the player who lit up the 2022 World Cup partway with his assault ' whirlwind 41 may have set Pakistan on their way at Eden Park, but across these four games, he - and Pakistan - expected bigger contributions. Early dismissals for a batter taking such high risk are hardly rare, but at this point, Haris looks some way off the player who lit up the 2022 World Cup partway with his assault on South Africa in Sydney . That cameo appeared to personify Haris, but since the end of the World Cup, they have dried up almost completely. That score in the third T20I remains the only time in nine innings he has crossed 15 since that World Cup in Australia, and the fluid nature of Pakistan's selection philosophy means another failure in the final game can hardly bode well for him.

Team news: Pakistan could rotate New Zealand have named the same squad for the fifth T20I, and with the fourth producing a near-perfect performance, an unchanged eleven would be unsurprising.

New Zealand (probable): 1 Tim Seifert, 2 Finn Allen, 3 Mark Chapman, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Jimmy Neesham, 6 Mitch Hay (wk), 7 Michael Bracewell (capt), 8 Zakary Foulkes, 9 Ish Sodhi, 10 Jacob Duffy, 11 Will O'Rourke

Shahid Afridi called for Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan to be rested with the series lost. Right arm fast bowler Mohammad Ali awaits may get more game time if that comes to pass, while Usman Khan, yet to get a game this series, is a potential beneficiary of rotation.

Pakistan (possible): 1 Mohammad Haris (wk), 2 Hassan Nawaz, 3 Salman Ali Agha (capt), 4 Irfan Khan/Usman Khan, 5 Shadab Khan, 6 Khushdil Shah, 7 Abdul Samad, 8 Shaheen Afridi/Mohammad Ali, 9 Haris Rauf, 10 Abbas Afridi, 11 Abrar Ahmed

Pitch and conditions: Weather set fair Conditions in Wellington are expected to be near-perfect for cricket, with dry and slightly cool weather in the evening. The most recent T20I here saw the Conditions in Wellington are expected to be near-perfect for cricket, with dry and slightly cool weather in the evening. The most recent T20I here saw the second and third-highest scores at this venue, when New Zealand posted 215 last year , only for Australia to chase it down off the final delivery.

Stats and trivia