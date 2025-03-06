Matches (6)
NZ Women vs SL Women, 2nd ODI at Nelson, NZ vs SL [W], Mar 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd ODI, Nelson, March 07, 2025, Sri Lanka Women tour of New Zealand
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NZ Women
L
A
L
L
NR
SL Women
W
L
L
W
NR
Match centre Ground time: 15:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NZ-W10 M • 255 Runs • 31.88 Avg • 73.06 SR
NZ-W10 M • 228 Runs • 38 Avg • 80.56 SR
SL-W10 M • 467 Runs • 58.38 Avg • 98.52 SR
SL-W10 M • 318 Runs • 35.33 Avg • 75.53 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ-W6 M • 9 Wkts • 4.83 Econ • 30.11 SR
NZ-W5 M • 7 Wkts • 4.7 Econ • 31.71 SR
SL-W8 M • 17 Wkts • 4.56 Econ • 23.7 SR
SL-W7 M • 10 Wkts • 4.25 Econ • 31.8 SR
Squad
NZ-W
SL-W
Match details
|Saxton Oval, Nelson
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WODI no. 1440
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.10, Interval 14.10-14.40, Second Session 14.40-17.50
|Match days
|7 March 2025 - day (50-over match)
New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women News
Samarawickrama hits 66* before first ODI is washed out
The teams now move to Nelson for the next two games in the series
NZ replace injured Hayley Jensen with Fran Jonas for ODIs against Sri Lanka
Jensen picked up the injury in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield final
Bella James ruled out of Sri Lanka ODIs; Down named replacement
James sustained a grade-two quadricep strain and requires between three and six weeks of rehabilitation
NZ pick uncapped Illing, McLeod, Sharp for SL series; Plimmer back after injury
Suzie Bates will lead the side in Sophie Devine's absence while Amelia Kerr will miss the series because of the WPL