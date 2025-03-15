Matches (11)
WCL 2 (1)
WPL (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
WI 4-Day (4)
ZIM vs DURH (1)
NZ vs SL [W] (1)

NZ Women vs SL Women, 2nd T20I at Christchurch, NZ vs SL [W], Mar 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I, Christchurch, March 16, 2025, Sri Lanka Women tour of New Zealand
PrevNext
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
Sri Lanka Women FlagSri Lanka Women
Today
9:15 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
NZ-W Win & Bat
SL-W Win & Bat
NZ-W Win & Bowl
SL-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 17:24
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SW Bates
10 M • 257 Runs • 25.7 Avg • 101.58 SR
GE Plimmer
10 M • 225 Runs • 22.5 Avg • 108.69 SR
H Madavi
10 M • 285 Runs • 40.71 Avg • 118.25 SR
AMCJK Athapaththu
8 M • 282 Runs • 47 Avg • 117.99 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
EJ Carson
9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.49 Econ • 17.5 SR
RA Mair
8 M • 10 Wkts • 5.4 Econ • 18 SR
WK Dilhari
10 M • 9 Wkts • 6.79 Econ • 19.33 SR
AMCJK Athapaththu
8 M • 8 Wkts • 6.32 Econ • 16.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ-W
SL-W
Player
Role
Suzie Bates (c)
Allrounder
Eden Carson 
Bowler
Flora Devonshire 
Allrounder
Maddy Green 
Middle order Batter
Brooke Halliday 
Allrounder
Bree Illing 
Bowler
Polly Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Fran Jonas 
Bowler
Jess Kerr 
Bowler
Rosemary Mair 
Bowler
Emma McLeod 
Allrounder
Georgia Plimmer 
Middle order Batter
Izzy Sharp 
Top order Batter
Match details
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2213
Hours of play (local time)10.15 start, First Session 10.15-11.45, Interval 1.45-12.05, Second Session 12.05-13.35
Match days16 March 2025 - day (20-over match)
New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women News

Debutant Madara, Athapaththu fashion SL women's first T20I win in NZ

New Zealand were never able to recover from the rut they got into after their powerplay

Debutant Madara, Athapaththu fashion SL women's first T20I win in NZ

NZ trio of Gaze, Jensen, James ruled out of Sri Lanka T20Is

Wicketkeeper-batter Polly Inglis, left-arm seamer Bree Illing and allrounder Flora Devonshire are the replacements

NZ trio of Gaze, Jensen, James ruled out of Sri Lanka T20Is

Plimmer's maiden ODI hundred gives NZ series win

Chasing 281, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 182 with Jess Kerr and Fran Jonas taking three wickets each

Plimmer's maiden ODI hundred gives NZ series win

Green century and Rowe four-for give New Zealand unassailable series lead

NZ got past a poor start to post 245 for 7, which was 78 runs too many for Sri Lanka

Green century and Rowe four-for give New Zealand unassailable series lead

Down ruled out of remaining Sri Lanka ODIs with back injury; Sharp called in

Emma Black will also join the squad before the third ODI as cover for Hannah Rowe

Down ruled out of remaining Sri Lanka ODIs with back injury; Sharp called in
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question