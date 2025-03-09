Matches (10)
RESULT
3rd ODI, Nelson, March 09, 2025, Sri Lanka Women tour of New Zealand
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
280/6
Sri Lanka Women FlagSri Lanka Women
(50 ov, T:281) 182

NZ Women won by 98 runs

Player Of The Match
112 (120)
georgia-plimmer
Player Of The Series
132 runs • 1 wkt
maddy-green
Report

Plimmer's maiden ODI hundred gives NZ series win

Chasing 281, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 182 with Jess Kerr and Fran Jonas taking three wickets each

ESPNcricinfo staff
09-Mar-2025 • 1 hr ago
Georgia Plimmer celebrates her maiden ODI hundred, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 3rd women's ODI, Nelson, March 9, 2025

Georgia Plimmer celebrates her maiden ODI hundred  •  Getty Images

New Zealand 280 for 6 (Plimmer 112, Bates 53, Kumari 3-70) beat Sri Lanka 182 (Dilhari 45, Silva 45, Kerr 3-22, Jonas 3-40) by 98 runs
Georgia Plimmer's maiden ODI hundred gave New Zealand a 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka as they beat the visitors by 98 runs in the third ODI in Nelson.
Batting first, New Zealand posted a formidable 280 for 6, for which the foundation was set by a 108-run stand between Plimmer and Suzie Bates at the top of the order. Bates fell for 53 but Plimmer carried on. After Emma McLeod fell cheaply, Plimmer added 60 for the third wicket with Brooke Halliday and 51 for the fourth wicket Maddy Green.
Plimmer, whose best in 23 ODIs before Sunday was 41, brought up her century off 113 balls. She was eventually out for 112 in the 45th over.
While Plimmer was the anchor, Green's 32 off 24 and Isabella Gaze's 24 off 18 injected momentum into the innings, helping New Zealand ransack 89 in the last ten overs.
Jess Kerr then rocked Sri Lanka's chase by dismissing their top three - Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama - for single digits. Imesha Dulani fell soon after, leaving Sri Lanka 57 for 4 in the 20th over.
Kavisha Dilhari and Nilakshika Silva scored 45 each to give the innings a semblance of stability. Wicketkeeper-batter Anushka Sanjeewani also contributed 23. But Sri Lanka lost their last five wickets for 32 runs to be all out for 182 off the last ball of the innings. Left-arm spinner Fran Jonas was the wrecker-in-chief at the back end, finishing with 3 for 40.
SL Women Innings
Player NameRB
RMVD Gunaratne
caught610
AMCJK Athapaththu
caught520
H Madavi
caught818
I Dulani
caught1142
WK Dilhari
bowled4554
NND Silva
bowled4573
MAA Sanjeewani
caught2334
S Nisansala
bowled08
BMSM Kumari
caught25
WGAKK Kulasuriya
caught923
AGC Vimukthi
not out413
Extras(b 2, lb 6, w 16)
Total182(10 wkts; 50 ovs)
