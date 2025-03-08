Matches (11)
WPL (2)
WCL 2 (1)
NZ vs SL [W] (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
WI 4-Day (4)
NZ Women vs SL Women, 3rd ODI at Nelson, NZ vs SL [W], Mar 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd ODI, Nelson, March 09, 2025, Sri Lanka Women tour of New Zealand
What will be the toss result?
NZ-W Win & Bat
SL-W Win & Bat
NZ-W Win & Bowl
SL-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NZ Women
A
L
L
NR
W
SL Women
L
L
W
NR
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 13:27
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NZ-W10 M • 290 Runs • 41.43 Avg • 85.79 SR
NZ-W10 M • 261 Runs • 29 Avg • 71.5 SR
SL-W10 M • 466 Runs • 51.78 Avg • 98.93 SR
8 M • 342 Runs • 68.4 Avg • 76.85 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ-W5 M • 8 Wkts • 4.41 Econ • 27.75 SR
NZ-W8 M • 8 Wkts • 4.83 Econ • 50.75 SR
SL-W8 M • 16 Wkts • 4.58 Econ • 24.81 SR
SL-W7 M • 11 Wkts • 4.11 Econ • 31.09 SR
Squad
NZ-W
SL-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Saxton Oval, Nelson
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WODI no. 1441
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.10, Interval 14.10-14.40, Second Session 14.40-17.50
|Match days
|9 March 2025 - day (50-over match)
New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women News
Green century and Rowe four-for give New Zealand unassailable series lead
NZ got past a poor start to post 245 for 7, which was 78 runs too many for Sri Lanka
Down ruled out of remaining Sri Lanka ODIs with back injury; Sharp called in
Emma Black will also join the squad before the third ODI as cover for Hannah Rowe
Samarawickrama hits 66* before first ODI is washed out
The teams now move to Nelson for the next two games in the series
NZ replace injured Hayley Jensen with Fran Jonas for ODIs against Sri Lanka
Jensen picked up the injury in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield final