Matches (11)
WPL (2)
WCL 2 (1)
NZ vs SL [W] (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
WI 4-Day (4)

NZ Women vs SL Women, 3rd ODI at Nelson, NZ vs SL [W], Mar 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd ODI, Nelson, March 09, 2025, Sri Lanka Women tour of New Zealand
PrevNext
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
Sri Lanka Women FlagSri Lanka Women
Today
10:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
NZ-W Win & Bat
SL-W Win & Bat
NZ-W Win & Bowl
SL-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 13:27
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ML Green
10 M • 290 Runs • 41.43 Avg • 85.79 SR
BM Halliday
10 M • 261 Runs • 29 Avg • 71.5 SR
AMCJK Athapaththu
10 M • 466 Runs • 51.78 Avg • 98.93 SR
H Madavi
8 M • 342 Runs • 68.4 Avg • 76.85 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HM Rowe
5 M • 8 Wkts • 4.41 Econ • 27.75 SR
EJ Carson
8 M • 8 Wkts • 4.83 Econ • 50.75 SR
WK Dilhari
8 M • 16 Wkts • 4.58 Econ • 24.81 SR
WGAKK Kulasuriya
7 M • 11 Wkts • 4.11 Econ • 31.09 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ-W
SL-W
Player
Role
Suzie Bates (c)
Allrounder
Eden Carson 
Bowler
Isabella Gaze 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Maddy Green 
Middle order Batter
Brooke Halliday 
Allrounder
Bree Illing 
Bowler
Polly Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Fran Jonas 
Bowler
Jess Kerr 
Bowler
Emma McLeod 
Allrounder
Georgia Plimmer 
Middle order Batter
Hannah Rowe 
Bowler
Izzy Sharp 
Top order Batter
Match details
Saxton Oval, Nelson
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWODI no. 1441
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.10, Interval 14.10-14.40, Second Session 14.40-17.50
Match days9 March 2025 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question