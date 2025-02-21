Matches (11)
Champions Trophy (2)
United States of America in Oman T20Is (2)
Ranji Trophy (2)
Sheffield Shield (3)
IDN vs BHR (1)
WPL (1)
Cant Women vs AK Women, 26th Match at Christchurch, NZC Women's One Day, Feb 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score
26th Match, Christchurch, February 22, 2025, New Zealand Cricket Women's One Day Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Cant Women
W
L
L
W
W
AK Women
W
L
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 13:46
Match details
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|22 February 2025 - day (50-over match)