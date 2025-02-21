Matches (11)
Cant Women vs AK Women, 26th Match at Christchurch, NZC Women's One Day, Feb 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

26th Match, Christchurch, February 22, 2025, New Zealand Cricket Women's One Day Competition
Canterbury Women FlagCanterbury Women
Auckland Women FlagAuckland Women
Today
9:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Series
Season2024/25
Match days22 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
New Zealand Cricket Women's One Day Competition

TeamMWLPTNRR
OTG-W871351.924
CD-W853240.294
AK-W84417-0.168
CAN-W83514-0.857
WEL-W83513-0.161
ND-W8268-0.896
Full Table