Otago Women vs CD-W, 27th Match at Dunedin, NZC Women's One Day, Feb 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

27th Match, Dunedin, February 22, 2025, New Zealand Cricket Women's One Day Competition
Otago Women FlagOtago Women
Central Districts Women FlagCentral Districts Women
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
University Oval, Dunedin
Series
Season2024/25
Match days22 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
New Zealand Cricket Women's One Day Competition

TeamMWLPTNRR
OTG-W871351.924
CD-W853240.294
AK-W84417-0.168
CAN-W83514-0.857
WEL-W83513-0.161
ND-W8268-0.896
