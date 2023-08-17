Matches (20)
Group A, Canterbury, August 17, 2023, One-Day Cup
Kent FlagKent
259/9
Nottinghamshire FlagNottinghamshire
(49.5/50 ov, T:260) 263/9

Notts won by 1 wicket (with 1 ball remaining)

Masterful Matt Montgomery marshals thrilling Nottinghamshire run-chase

Unbeaten 92 condemns Kent to one-wicket loss off penultimate ball at Canterbury

ECB Reporters Network
17-Aug-2023 • 2 hrs ago
Matt Montgomery produced a magnificent matchwinning 92 not out&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

Nottinghamshire 263 for 9 (Montgomery 92*, Qadri 4-47) beat Kent 259 for 9 (Bell-Drummond 79, Compton 59, James 4-45) by one wicket
Matt Montgomery hit a sensational unbeaten 92 as the Notts Outlaws beat the Kent Spitfires by one wicket in a Metro Bank Cup thriller at Canterbury.
The visitors overhauled Kent's 259 for nine with one ball to spare to close on 263 for nine, after a gritty last-wicket stand by Montgomery and his final partner Dane Paterson, having still needed 35 when they came together with five overs remaining.
Hamid Qadri took four for 47 but the hosts were left to rue their failure to build on a first-wicket stand of 138. Lyndon James took four for 45, as Kent fell away after openers Daniel Bell-Drummond and Ben Compton made over half their total, with 79 and 59 respectively.
Montgomery, fittingly, scored the winning runs when he reverse-swept Grant Stewart for four to conclude a stomach-clenchingly tense run chase.
It was a "four-pointer" at the Spitfire Ground, with Kent third in Group A and Notts needing to win both their remaining fixtures to stand any chance of qualifying, having lost their previous three.
The Spitfires chose to bat in front of a crowd of over 3000 on the club's Community Day and their openers were untroubled during a stand of 138, but for a second consecutive game they failed to really push on once that partnership was broken.
Compton was the first man to go, victim of a sharp caught-and-bowled by Liam Patterson-White in the 27th over. Bell-Drummond soon followed, caught behind off Tom Loten.
It wasn't technically a collapse as the next pair of Jack Leaning and Alex Blake put on 33, but the flow of boundaries dried up and the latter was out for 11 when he cut James to Ben Martindale.
James then bowled Leaning for 24 and Harry Finch was run out for nine by Haseeb Hameed chasing a non-existent single after being sent back by his partner Jaydn Denly. Denly at least broke a spell of exactly ten overs without a boundary, but he in turn was stumped for 11 after he came down the wicket to Calvin Harrison.
The first six of the match didn't arrive till the 46th over, when Grant Stewart creamed Loten over cow corner and as Kent tried a late charge James Bazley was caught and bowled by James for 15.
By the time Stewart was lbw for 25 to Paterson any hopes of a 300 plus score had long since been abandoned. Qadri was caught by King for three after skying James and it was left to the last wicket pair to milk what they could off the last two overs.
Scoring didn't seem any easier when Notts were chasing. They were 66 without loss in the 16th when Ben Slater was bowled by Qadri, during a spell when they went 11.5 overs without finding the rope.
In Qadri's next over he bowled James for eight and Martindale was then run out for 38. He seemed to flinch while anticipating Compton's throw and couldn't ground his bat before Nathan Gilchrist broke his wicket.
After a campaign dogged by injury, Gilchrist roared with joy when he bowled Hameed's middle stump for 27 for only his second wicket of the season, in any format, and his first at Canterbury.
Patterson-White was out for six after he thick-edged Qadri to Blake for six and Sam King was stumped off Parkinson for 12.
When Denly bowled Dane Schadendorf for nine Notts were seven down with 79 needed but
Harrison and Montgomery eroded the target with some clever running, only for the former to cut Qadri straight to Compton at backward point.
Loten was then caught behind off Parkinson but Paterson played sensibly and with an over to go the target was down to seven off Stewart's 50th over.
Montgomery just blocked the first for a single and Paterson drove the second for four. A single off the third tied the scores. The fourth was a dot and Montgomery then executed a classy reverse-swept four to clinch the win.
Notts Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
BT Slater
bowled2943
BJR Martindale
run out3857
LW James
bowled89
H Hameed
bowled2736
M Montgomery
not out9284
LA Patterson-White
caught69
SIM King
stumped1216
D Schadendorf
bowled910
CG Harrison
caught1618
TW Loten
caught43
D Paterson
not out1614
Extras(lb 4, w 2)
Total263(9 wkts; 49.5 ovs)
One-Day Cup
Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
LEICS6510101.474
HANTS6510101.032
NOTTS73307-0.157
KENT63306-0.644
LANCS622060.943
YORKS62206-0.903
MIDDX51303-0.107
ESSEX61403-0.835
SURR61403-1.376
Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
WARKS5500101.652
GLOUC642080.205
WORCS64208-0.026
NHNTS532060.787
GLAM62305-0.231
DURH62305-0.784
SOM62404-0.566
DERBS51402-0.202
SUSS51402-0.879
Full Table
