Rob Jones century trumps Tom Taylor's allround exploits in emphatic Worcestershire win

Worcestershire 253 for 3 (Jones 122, Libby 82*) beat Northamptonshire 252 (Taylor 100) by seven wickets

Rob Jones struck a superb 122 from 126 balls, his first List A century, to lead Worcestershire Rapids to their fourth Metro Bank One Day Cup victory of the season against Northamptonshire at Wantage Road. Jones was joined by his skipper Jake Libby (82) in a record third-wicket partnership for Worcestershire against Northamptonshire, putting on 194 runs in exactly 31 overs as they chased down 253 in 43.1 overs with seven wickets to spare.

The pair settled the Rapids' nerves after Northamptonshire centurion Tom Taylor took two early wickets. They paced their chase perfectly, largely ignoring risk to start and working the ball into the gaps to keep up with the run-rate. Gifted three lives by Northamptonshire's fielders as they started to accelerate, they otherwise looked untroubled throughout. Jones hit 12 fours and three sixes as he repeatedly lofted Simon Kerrigan down the ground, while forcefully driving and pulling the seamers.

Taylor had struck an excellent 100 off 80 balls, his second century of this year's campaign to rescue the Steelbacks from a perilous 139 for seven with Dillon Pennington taking three for 47.

The in-form Steelbacks all-rounder had looked a class apart after Northamptonshire lost three middle-order wickets for 18 runs, all to shots drilled straight to fielders. He put on 108 with James Sales (25), striking 14 fours and one huge six onto the roof of the Turner Stand, but chose his shots intelligently, finding the gaps and striking the ball cleanly.

Northamptonshire's hopes were dealt a big blow before play when Prithvi Shaw, the tournament's leading run-scorer, was ruled out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury. The Indian international who scored a club List A record 244 against Somerset last week, sustained the injury during the county's win over Durham on Sunday. Scan results received by the club this morning revealed the injury was worse than initially expected.

Put into bat, Northamptonshire lost two early wickets and while Ricardo Vasconcelos made 25, he became Pennington's second victim when he edged low to Josh Baker at second slip.

Rob Keogh and Luke Procter started to rebuild in a partnership of 49. Keogh looked fluent, and undeterred after being struck on the helmet by Logan van Beek, he clipped off his legs and pulled Pat Brown to the ropes. His downfall came in tame fashion though when he drove a ball from Brown loosely to point on 35. Brown struck again in his next over when Justin Broad drilled him straight to mid-off.

Luke Procter (31) had driven nicely and timed two late cuts behind square off one van Beek over. But he had a rush of blood and came down the track to Baker, attempting to hit the ball over the inner circle only to pick out Gareth Roderick who took a good catch above his head.

Luke McManus (15) and Taylor attempted to steady the ship in a stand of 34. McManus dispatched Baker down the ground for six but came forward to Waite and yorked himself as his leg-stump was knocked over with Northamptonshire in real trouble at 139 for seven.

In walked Taylor who timed the ball from the get-go, striking Baker back over his head, pulling Waite and Pennington dismissively and hitting Brown down the ground, as well as sweeping the spinners adeptly.

Sales hit one early boundary but was content to play the supporting role alongside Taylor until he was trapped lbw by Pennington. Van Beek then struck twice in the penultimate over to wrap up the innings, Taylor the last to go, caught at long-off.

Taylor struck in the opening over of the chase, when Roderick was adjudged to have chopped the ball onto his pads, before rebounding to Gay who took the catch at second slip.

Ed Pollock had some fun punching down the ground before playing one big shot too many and being caught at deep backward square leg off Taylor.

Just three boundaries came in Jones and Libby's first 50 runs together as they rebuilt, but they kept the run rate over five throughout, advancing towards their target with relative comfort. With Jones starting to fire, Libby too located the boundary ropes as the runs kept coming.