Gubbins century leads Hampshire to big win over Notts

Hampshire 254 (Gubbins 119, Paterson 4-41) beat Nottinghamshire 163 (Montgomery 42, Cane 3-38) by 91 runs

Skipper Nick Gubbins led from the front with an impressive 119 from 123 balls as Hampshire ran out 91-run winners over Nottinghamshire in the first of three Metro Bank One-Day Cup ties at the tree-lined Welbeck Cricket Club ground in the north of the county.

In the face of consistent bowling in which Ian Holland's 2 for 19 off nine overs at the top of the innings was key, the Outlaws could muster only 163 in reply, bowled out in 42.2 overs with Matt Montgomery 's 42 their highest score, Crane picking up 3 for 38 with his wrist spin, and 17-year-old Eddie Jack finishing with 2 28 in only his second senior match.

Winners of seven of their eight group matches last season but unable to get past eventual winners Kent in the semi-finals, Hampshire are supplying 10 players to franchises in The Hundred this season - albeit re-united with two of them in this match - yet have launched their 50-over campaign with three straight wins.

After winning the toss, the Outlaws established an early advantage by taking the first three Hampshire wickets inside the opening powerplay. Paterson brought one back to bowl Fletcha Middleton before Tom Prest chased one outside off-stump that swung away further to be caught at second slip. Ben Brown was run out by Patterson-White's direct hit after Gubbins chanced a single backward of square off Tom Loten.

Aneurin Donald, characteristically aggressive, profited from a couple of short balls from Loten but was bowled driving loosely at a fuller ball to leave Hampshire 62 for 4, yet with Gubbins accumulating sensibly and 21-year-old Albert offering evidence of his potential the visitors had recovered to 122 for 4 at halfway, the skipper reaching 50 from 68 balls.

The introduction of Patterson-White at the Charlie French End dragged the initiative back for the Outlaws, the left-armer claiming three wickets in the space of 14 balls. He bowled Albert as the right-hander gave himself room before trapping Holland and Scott Currie leg before, both playing across the line.

At 161 for 7, Hampshire had work to do but Gubbins found a useful partner in Crane - released by Hundred side London Spirit to play here - as Nottinghamshire lost some of their grip and 78 were added in 74 balls, Crane disdainfully launching Montgomery's off spin for two sixes before Gubbins, having hit 13 fours in a 113-ball hundred, let loose to dispatch Loten twice over the leg-side boundary.

Loten gained revenge with a slower ball that saw Gubbins caught at long-on. Crane holed out to deep cover in the next over off Paterson, who ended the innings with one ball left of the 50th over by bowling Brad Wheal.

Like Hampshire, the Outlaws struggled while the ball was still hard, losing three for 29 in the opening powerplay, Wheal striking with his fifth delivery as Ben Slater edged to second slip before.

Holland found the edge as Lyndon James defended and ended the home side's experimental promotion of Loten to number four by bowling the all-rounder for four, Gubbins sticking with the USA international's accurate medium pace for nine overs straight, which stifled any attempts by the home side to build momentum.

Nottinghamshire had needed to score at five an over yet at the halfway stage of their innings were below three with two more wickets lost after skipper Haseeb Hameed was leg before on the sweep to wrist spinner Crane and opener Ben Martindale's rather torturous 28 from 72 balls ended with a mistimed chip to extra cover.

Montgomery attacked with some success, particularly against Crane, who he pulled for six and hit for three fours, but a change of bowling saw Jack, a tall right-arm quick making his second List A appearance, dismiss Patterson-White, moments before new man Dane Schadendorf holed out to long on off Prest's off-spin to leave the Outlaws 110 for seven in the 32nd.