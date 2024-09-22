Matches (12)
AFG vs SA (1)
CPL 2024 (2)
WCL 2 (2)
IND vs BDESH (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
AUS v NZ [W] (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)
Australia 1-Day (1)
Stumps (No play Sunday due to rain)
Final, Nottingham, September 22, 2024, One-Day Cup
PrevNext
Live
Commentary
Live Stats
Table
Photos
News
Bet
Preview

One-Day final heads to reserve day after washout at Trent Bridge

Dismal forecast in Nottingham raises prospect of shared trophy between Somerset and Glamorgan

Vithushan Ehantharajah
Vithushan Ehantharajah
22-Sep-2024 • 54 mins ago
Rain delayed the start of the One-Day Cup final at Trent Bridge, Somerset vs Glamorgan, Metro Bank One-Day Cup Final, Trent Bridge, September 22, 2024

Rain forced the final of the One-Day Cup into a reserve day  •  Getty Images

Somerset vs Glamorgan - no play possible
The 2024 Metro Bank Final between Somerset and Glamorgan has been forced into a reserve day after no play was possible on Sunday at Trent Bridge.
Heavy rains and thunderstorms across the United Kingdom were felt particularly harshly in the Midlands, meaning not even the toss was possible as the pitch and square remained under covers, with consistent showers preventing any attempt at a clean-up.
The teams will return on Monday to attempt a full 50-overs contest, but more inclement weather is expected. In the event of a no-result, Somerset (50-over champions in 2019) and Glamorgan (2013 champions) would share the trophy. Fortunately, there will be enough medals for both teams due to a surplus from last year.
Previously, in such circumstances, the winner would have been decided in a bowl-out. However, the ECB removed that option ahead of the 2024 season when introducing reserve days across all men's and women's limited-overs finals. Speaking in November, ECB operations manager Alan Fordham had hoped they would not be required: "Every knockout match has a reserve day, but it's remarkable how little reserve days are actually required," he said. "Hopefully, I'm not leaving myself a hostage to fortune."
It will be the third occurrence of a reserve day being used for a men's List A final, and the first use of one in men's domestic cricket since the Vitality Blast Final in 2020. Last summer's Charlotte Edwards Cup also had to be completed on the reserve day.
Play was eventually abandoned without a ball being bowled at 2:33pm - when the rain was at its worst - as the time needed to dry the ground would have exceeded the 4:02pm cut-off point. Had any play been possible, the match would have begun as a 50-a-side affair and spilled over into Monday before any reduction in the playing conditions would have been implemented.
For Somerset, the wait for silverware goes on - albeit for another 24 hours - with the One-Day Cup now the only trophy standing in a bid for hat-trick of titles that was derailed last week. Last Saturday's defeat in the Blast final to Gloucestershire was followed by defeat to Lancashire which handed Surrey their third consecutive County Championship with a round to spare.
Glamorgan, meanwhile, could do with something to cheer. They failed to make it out of the South Group in the Blast and are currently second-bottom in Division Two heading into the last round.
Both teams brought three coaches' worth of fans along on Sunday. Around 200 Somerset fans set off from Taunton at 6:10am, while Glamorgan had two buses leaving Cardiff at 6am, and one from Swansea which arrived on Saturday and will remain overnight in the hope that Monday's forecast is a dud.
SomersetGlamorganGlamorgan vs SomersetOne-Day Cup

Vithushan Ehantharajah is an associate editor at ESPNcricinfo

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

One-Day Cup

Group A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
SOM8620121.217
WORCS8530100.564
HANTS8530100.191
DERBS8530100.048
DURH84309-0.048
MIDDX83407-0.764
KENT83506-0.619
NHNTS826040.231
LANCS82604-0.841
Group B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
GLAM8610131.024
LEICS862012-0.416
WARKS8520110.629
NOTTS844080.454
GLOUC844080.244
YORKS84408-0.232
ESSEX83506-0.098
SUR82604-0.760
SUSS81702-0.690
Full Table