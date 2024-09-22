Matches (22)
CPL 2024 (3)
AFG vs SA (1)
IND vs BDESH (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
WCL 2 (2)
Duleep Trophy (2)
PAK vs SA [Women] (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
ENG v AUS (1)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)

Glamorgan vs Somerset, Final at Nottingham, One-Day Cup, Sep 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Final, Nottingham, September 22, 2024, One-Day Cup
Glamorgan FlagGlamorgan
Somerset FlagSomerset
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match details
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Innings 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days22 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup News

Lance Morris and Jhye Richardson set for domestic returns with WA

Uncontracted trio of Behrendorff, Agar and Tye also named, while Ellis and Meredith won't play for Tasmania next week

Lehmann quits coaching roles with Heat and Queensland for commentary gig

Former Australian coach leaves assistant roles with a year to run on his contract for a radio commentary job with ABC Sport

Morris hopeful of early Shield return despite 'frustrating' injury issues

WA quick will play in Australia's 50-over domestic competition to start the summer but is waiting to be cleared to play red-ball cricket after a slow recovery from a back injury

Fixture congestion to remain an issue for 2025 despite player fears

No meaningful changes to county schedule despite PCA concerns

Lewis Goldsworthy knocks holders out to take Somerset to Trent Bridge

Allrounder hits 115 to set up win against Leicestershire, whom he represented in the Blast this year

One-Day Cup

Group A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
SOM8620121.217
WORCS8530100.564
HANTS8530100.191
DERBS8530100.048
DURH84309-0.048
MIDDX83407-0.764
KENT83506-0.619
NHNTS826040.231
LANCS82604-0.841
Group B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
GLAM8610131.024
LEICS862012-0.416
WARKS8520110.629
NOTTS844080.454
GLOUC844080.244
YORKS84408-0.232
ESSEX83506-0.098
SUR82604-0.760
SUSS81702-0.690
