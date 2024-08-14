Yuzvendra Chahal takes 5 for 14 on Northants debut to thrash former county

Indian legspinner, who played for Kent in the Championship last year, sets up nine-wicket win

Northamptonshire 86 for 1 beat Kent 82 (Chahal 5-14, Broad 3-16) by nine wickets

India's Yuzvendra Chahal made a stunning debut in the Metro Bank Cup, helping the Northamptonshire Steelbacks to a nine-wicket victory over the Kent Spitfires at Canterbury.

Chahal, whose signing was only confirmed an hour before the start of play , took 5 for 14 during an unbroken 10-over spell, as the hosts were skittled for just 82 in 35.1 overs.

Justin Broad was nearly as impressive, claiming 3 for 16 and Kent's top scorer, Jaydn Denly, made just 22.

Northants needed just 14 overs to reach the target, James Sales finishing on 32 not out and George Bartlett unbeaten on 31 as the visitors cruised home with 216 balls remaining.

Although neither side stood a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages, a healthy crowd of around 2,300 turned up at the Spitfire Ground.

Kent won the toss, chose to bat and instantly regretted it. Both openers went cheaply: Broad had Marcus O'Riordan caught at first slip by Prithvi Shaw for 5 and Luke Procter bowled Joey Evison for 1.

Sunday's centurion Harry Finch went for 7, edging Broad behind and skipper Jack Leaning went in the next over for 2, edging Procter to Gus Miller at second slip, reducing Kent to 15 for 4.

It nearly got worse as Denly was on 8 when Chahal dropped an easy caught-and-bowled chance, but he immediately atoned when he had Ekansh Singh stumped for 10.

Chahal, who played two red-ball games for Kent in 2023, then had Denly and Beyers Swanepoel both lbw in the same over, for 22 and 0 respectively.

When he then had Grant Stewart caught by Shaw for 1, Kent were 52 for 8 and in severe danger of posting their lowest-ever List A total, which was previously 60 vs Somerset at Taunton in 1979.

When Matt Parkinson hit a single to steer them past that landmark there was a smattering of dry applause but Nathan Gilchrist then hit Chahal high into the air and was caught at long-off by Raphael Weatherall.

Parkinson raised a rare cheer when he swiped Freddie Heldreich for six, but when Broad returned from the Nackington Road end he immediately had George Garrett caught by Shaw, to dismiss Kent for their fourth-lowest score in this format.