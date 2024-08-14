Yuzvendra Chahal takes 5 for 14 on Northants debut to thrash former county
Indian legspinner, who played for Kent in the Championship last year, sets up nine-wicket win
16.1 | Yuzi strikes!— Northamptonshire Steelbacks (@NorthantsCCC) August 14, 2024
Chahal beats the bat of Singh and McManus produces some brilliant work behind the stumps.
Spitfires 49/5.
20.3 | So good.— Northamptonshire Steelbacks (@NorthantsCCC) August 14, 2024
Chahal gets a fourth as Stewart edges one to Prithvi.
Sptifires 52/8.
