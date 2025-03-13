Yuzvendra Chahal returns to Northamptonshire for 2025 season

Yuzvendra Chahal will return to Northamptonshire this summer on a contract running from June until the end of the 2025 season.

The Indian leg spinner will be available for the county's County Championship and One-Day Cup campaigns. The deal is reminiscent to the one that brought the 34-year old to Wantage Road last summer.

Chahal ended up taking 5 for 14 on his List A debut for the club, against Kent, who he joined in 2023, before helping Northamptonshire to a fourth-place finish in Division Two with 19 Championship wickets in four matches, at an average of 21.10. He also managed two five-wicket hauls, with 5 for 45 against Derbyshire making up career-best first-class match figures of 9 for 99

Though Chahal has not featured for India since 2023 - he was an unused member of the successful 2024 T20 World Cup squad - he remains a sought-after wrist spinner. In November, he became the most expensive spin bowler at IPL auctions when he was signed for INR 18 crore (£1.6 million) by Punjab Kings ahead of the 2025 season, which finishes on May 25.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time here last season so I'm very happy to be coming back." Chahal said."There are some great people in that dressing room, and I can't wait to be part of that again.

"We played some great cricket towards the back end of the season so hopefully we're able to replicate that and big up some victories."

Northamptonshire's recently-appointed head coach Darren Lehmann lauded the the re-signing of Chahal: "I'm really excited that one of best leg spinners in the world is returning to Northamptonshire this season."