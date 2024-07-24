Matches (12)
Leics vs Notts, Group B at Leicester, One-Day Cup, Jul 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, Leicester, July 24, 2024, One-Day Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Leics
W
W
W
W
W
Notts
L
L
L
W
L
Match centre
Match details
|Grace Road, Leicester
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Innings 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
|Match days
|24 July 2024 - day (50-over match)