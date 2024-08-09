Matches (16)
Notts vs Gloucs, Group B at Nottingham, One-Day Cup, Aug 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Group B, Nottingham, August 09, 2024, One-Day Cup
Nottinghamshire FlagNottinghamshire
Gloucestershire FlagGloucestershire
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Ground time: 02:32
Match details
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Innings 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days09 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
SOM642081.066
DERBS541080.813
WORCS431060.890
HANTS431060.601
MIDDX52205-0.553
DURH52205-0.799
KENT42204-0.307
NHNTS61502-0.343
LANCS50500-1.362
Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
GLAM5500101.252
WARKS5500101.041
NOTTS532060.925
GLOUC633060.289
YORKS53206-0.152
LEICS53206-0.857
ESSEX51402-0.047
SUR61502-1.350
SUSS60600-0.896
