Worcs vs Kent, Group A at Worcester, One-Day Cup, Aug 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Group A, Worcester, August 07, 2024, One-Day Cup
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire
Kent FlagKent
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 01:29
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
County Ground, New Road, Worcester
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Innings 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days07 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
DERBS541080.813
WORCS431060.890
SOM532060.715
HANTS431060.601
KENT42204-0.307
MIDDX42204-0.553
DURH42204-0.799
NHNTS514020.117
LANCS50500-1.362
Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
GLAM5500101.252
WARKS5500101.041
NOTTS532060.925
LEICS43106-1.036
GLOUC52304-0.138
YORKS42204-0.246
ESSEX41302-0.006
SUSS50500-0.582
SUR50500-1.750
