Worcs vs Kent, Group A at Worcester, One-Day Cup, Aug 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Group A, Worcester, August 07, 2024, One-Day Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Worcs
L
W
W
W
L
Kent
L
L
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 01:29
Match details
|County Ground, New Road, Worcester
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Innings 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
|Match days
|07 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup
Group A
|TEAM
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|DERBS
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|0.813
|WORCS
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|0.890
|SOM
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|0.715
|HANTS
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|0.601
|KENT
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|-0.307
|MIDDX
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|-0.553
|DURH
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|-0.799
|NHNTS
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|0.117
|LANCS
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|-1.362