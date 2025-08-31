Matches (11)
CPL (2)
Men's Hundred (1)
ZIM vs SL (1)
Women's Hundred (1)
WCL 2 (1)
One-Day Cup (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
UAE Tri-Series (1)
BAN vs NL (1)
Hampshire vs Yorkshire, Semi-Final at Scarborough, One-Day Cup, Aug 31 2025 - Match Result
What will be the toss result?
YOR Win & Bat
49%
HAM Win & Bat
23%
YOR Win & Bowl
20%
HAM Win & Bowl
7%
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Hampshire • 304/6(50 overs)
142 (116)
3/73 (10)
61* (40)
2/52 (10)
Yorkshire • 235/8(41 overs)
105 (97)
2/47 (8)
30 (37)
2/55 (9)
Match details
|North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough
|Toss
|Yorkshire, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Series result
|Hampshire advanced
|Match days
|31 August 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
Yorkshire Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|19
|38
|run out
|105
|97
|bowled
|30
|37
|caught
|7
|10
|caught
|2
|7
|caught
|16
|13
|caught
|19
|15
|not out
|13
|16
|caught
|3
|6
|not out
|11
|7
|Extras
|(lb 2, w 8)
|Total
|235(8 wkts; 41 ovs)
<1 / 2>