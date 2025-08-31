Matches (11)
CPL (2)
Men's Hundred (1)
ZIM vs SL (1)
Women's Hundred (1)
WCL 2 (1)
One-Day Cup (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
UAE Tri-Series (1)
BAN vs NL (1)

Hampshire vs Yorkshire, Semi-Final at Scarborough, One-Day Cup, Aug 31 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Semi-Final, Scarborough, August 31, 2025, One-Day Cup
PrevNext
Hampshire FlagHampshire
304/6
Yorkshire FlagYorkshire
(41/41 ov, T:254) 235/8

Hampshire won by 18 runs (D/L method)

Summary
Scorecard
Report
Stats
Table
News
Photos
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
YOR Win & Bat
49%
HAM Win & Bat
23%
YOR Win & Bowl
20%
HAM Win & Bowl
7%
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Hampshire 304/6(50 overs)
Liam Dawson
142 (116)
Matt Milnes
3/73 (10)
Scott Currie
61* (40)
George Hill
2/52 (10)
Yorkshire 235/8(41 overs)
Imam-ul-Haq
105 (97)
Scott Currie
2/47 (8)
William Luxton
30 (37)
Liam Dawson
2/55 (9)
View full scorecard
Match details
North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough
TossYorkshire, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Series resultHampshire advanced
Match days31 August 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
England
Neil Pratt
England
Surendiran Shanmugam
Match Referee
England
Will Smith
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Yorkshire Innings
Player NameRB
A Lyth
caught1938
Imam-ul-Haq
run out10597
W Luxton
bowled3037
JH Wharton
caught710
FJ Bean
caught27
GCH Hill
caught1613
HG Duke
caught1915
DM Bess
not out1316
ME Milnes
caught36
BM Cliff
not out117
Extras(lb 2, w 8)
Total235(8 wkts; 41 ovs)
<1 / 2>

One-Day Cup

Group A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
WOR8610260.452
HAM8620240.704
GLO8620240.330
ESS8530201.352
NOT834014-0.582
SUR835012-1.915
LEI8250100.244
DER81508-0.113
GLA81606-0.947
Group B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
YOR8710281.907
SOM8620240.462
MID8620240.143
WAR8530200.197
SUS844016-0.313
DUR835012-0.753
KEN82608-0.603
LAN81606-0.334
NOR81606-0.858
Full Table