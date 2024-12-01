New-look Pakistan opt to bat against Zimbabwe in T20I series opener

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first in the first T20I in Bulawayo. Salman Ali Agha, who captains the side, said this series was as much about giving the youngsters a chance as it was about winning. "We just want to put good total on the board. At second time, it could get slower and lower," Agha said. While Pakistan did not hand out any debuts, it was a new-look side. Omair Yousuf, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan and Sufiyan Muqeem all play, while Saim Ayub returned at the top of the order.