Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 1st T20I at Bulawayo, ZIM vs PAK, Dec 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st T20I, Bulawayo, December 01, 2024, Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Tomorrow
11:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Usman Khan
8 M • 117 Runs • 16.71 Avg • 130 SR
Irfan Khan
3 M • 47 Runs • 23.5 Avg • 123.68 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Haris Rauf
9 M • 17 Wkts • 7.94 Econ • 11.11 SR
Abbas Afridi
5 M • 8 Wkts • 8.55 Econ • 10 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ZIM
PAK
Player
Role
Squad not yet announced
Match details
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 2997
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
Match days1 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
Pakistan in Zimbabwe News

Ayub, Ahmed, Rauf picked up two wickets apiece to bowl Zimbabwe out for 204 in chase of 304

It was one-way traffic from the time the Pakistan spinners put on a show, with Zimbabwe below par with bat, ball, and in the field

Zimbabwe blessed the rains down in Bulawayo, although they might not have needed it

They had beaten Pakistan in the 2022 World Cup and in a Super Over in late 2020. Zimbabwe would want to repeat it in the upcoming ODIs

The interim white-ball coach said they want to keep a "settled team" in ODIs but there will be "changes" in T20Is

