Matches (28)
NZ vs ENG (1)
GSL 2024 (1)
SA vs SL (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (8)
WBBL (1)
SMAT (13)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
WI vs BAN (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 1st T20I at Bulawayo, ZIM vs PAK, Dec 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
ZIM Win & Bat
PAK Win & Bat
ZIM Win & Bowl
PAK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zimbabwe
W
W
W
W
W
Pakistan
W
W
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK8 M • 117 Runs • 16.71 Avg • 130 SR
PAK3 M • 47 Runs • 23.5 Avg • 123.68 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK9 M • 17 Wkts • 7.94 Econ • 11.11 SR
PAK5 M • 8 Wkts • 8.55 Econ • 10 SR
Squad
ZIM
PAK
Player
Role
Squad not yet announced
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 2997
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
|Match days
|1 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
Pakistan in Zimbabwe News
Ghulam maiden ton, bowlers help Pakistan seal series
Ayub, Ahmed, Rauf picked up two wickets apiece to bowl Zimbabwe out for 204 in chase of 304
Ayub's 53-ball century levels series after Abrar and Salman strangle Zimbabwe
It was one-way traffic from the time the Pakistan spinners put on a show, with Zimbabwe below par with bat, ball, and in the field
Muzarabani, spinners help Zimbabwe stun Pakistan in rain-hit opener
Zimbabwe blessed the rains down in Bulawayo, although they might not have needed it
Can Zimbabwe spring another surprise against Pakistan?
They had beaten Pakistan in the 2022 World Cup and in a Super Over in late 2020. Zimbabwe would want to repeat it in the upcoming ODIs