Pakistan spinners finish Zimbabwe off for 145

Pakistan's spinners turned in a dominant performance, skittling Zimbabwe for 145 after the home side had opted to bat in Bulawayo in the second ODI between the two sides.

The lower-order collapse came when an attempted Williams reverse sweep off Saim Ayub saw him trapped in front, and the remainder went down in a heap. Zimbabwe lost the last five wickets for 24 runs as Abrar returned to snare his fourth, while Faisal Akram cleaned up Blessing Muzarabani to finish the innings off.