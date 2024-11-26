Matches (15)
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI at Bulawayo, ZIM vs PAK, Nov 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zimbabwe
L
NR
L
L
W
Pakistan
L
L
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:14
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM4 M • 233 Runs • 58.25 Avg • 120.72 SR
ZIM10 M • 211 Runs • 23.44 Avg • 76.72 SR
10 M • 317 Runs • 35.22 Avg • 82.12 SR
PAK10 M • 240 Runs • 48 Avg • 82.75 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM8 M • 13 Wkts • 5 Econ • 26.69 SR
9 M • 11 Wkts • 4.62 Econ • 40.36 SR
PAK10 M • 22 Wkts • 6.34 Econ • 23.18 SR
4 M • 4 Wkts • 5.27 Econ • 41.25 SR
Squad
ZIM
PAK
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4811
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
|Match days
|26 November 2024 - day (50-over match)
