3rd T20I, Bulawayo, December 05, 2024, Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe
Pakistan FlagPakistan
(10.3/20 ov) 72/4
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe

Pakistan chose to bat.

Current RR: 6.85
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 39/1 (7.80)
forecasterLive Forecast:PAK 165
Qasim Akram, Arafat Minhas get a game as Pakistan bat having made four changes

Tinotenda Maposa replaced Trevor Gwandu for the hosts

Danyal Rasool
05-Dec-2024 • 47 mins ago
Pakistan went 1-0 up in the three-match T20I series, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 1st T20I, Bulawayo, December 1, 2024

Pakistan sealed the series 2-0 in the last game  •  Associated Press

Toss Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first against Zimbabwe
Pakistan have won the toss in Bulawayo and elected to bat first. Having sealed the series, they have made four changes to their side: Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, Arafat Minhas and Mohammad Hasnain come into the side. Saim Ayub, Irfan Khan, Haseebullah Khan and Haris Rauf are rested. Zimbabwe make just one change, with fast bowler Trevor Gwandu sitting out for Tinotenda Maposa.
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (capt), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tindotenda Maposo
Pakistan: Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan (wk), Salman Ali Agha (capt), Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Arafat Minhas, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Sufyan Muqeem
Win Probability
PAK 56.63%
PAKZIM
PAK InningsZIM Innings

Current Over 11 • PAK 72/4

Live Forecast: PAK 165
Pakistan Innings
Player NameRB
Sahibzada Farhan
caught47
Omair Yousuf
caught02
Usman Khan
caught58
Agha Salman
not out2321
Tayyab Tahir
caught2114
Qasim Akram
not out1512
Extras(lb 2, nb 1, w 1)
Total72(4 wkts; 10.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>