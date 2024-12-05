Qasim Akram, Arafat Minhas get a game as Pakistan bat having made four changes
Tinotenda Maposa replaced Trevor Gwandu for the hosts
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000
Current Over 11 • PAK 72/4Live Forecast: PAK 165
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|4
|7
|caught
|0
|2
|caught
|5
|8
|not out
|23
|21
|caught
|21
|14
|not out
|15
|12
|Extras
|(lb 2, nb 1, w 1)
|Total
|72(4 wkts; 10.3 ovs)