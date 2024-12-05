Matches (28)
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I at Bulawayo, ZIM vs PAK, Dec 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zimbabwe
W
W
W
L
L
Pakistan
L
L
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 03:35
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 337 Runs • 37.44 Avg • 171.93 SR
ZIM10 M • 310 Runs • 44.29 Avg • 175.14 SR
PAK10 M • 156 Runs • 19.5 Avg • 130 SR
PAK4 M • 83 Runs • 27.67 Avg • 127.69 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM9 M • 14 Wkts • 5.83 Econ • 12.42 SR
ZIM10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.39 Econ • 18.36 SR
PAK10 M • 18 Wkts • 7.57 Econ • 10.83 SR
PAK4 M • 10 Wkts • 4.54 Econ • 7 SR
Squad
ZIM
PAK
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 3004
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
|Match days
|5 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
