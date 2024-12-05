Matches (28)
WI vs BAN (1)
GSL 2024 (2)
ZIM vs PAK (1)
Australia 1-Day (1)
U19 Asia Cup (4)
SMAT (18)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I at Bulawayo, ZIM vs PAK, Dec 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I, Bulawayo, December 05, 2024, Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe
PrevNext
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Tomorrow
11:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
ZIM Win & Bat
PAK Win & Bat
ZIM Win & Bowl
PAK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:35
batters to watch(Recent stats)
T Marumani
10 M • 337 Runs • 37.44 Avg • 171.93 SR
Sikandar Raza
10 M • 310 Runs • 44.29 Avg • 175.14 SR
Usman Khan
10 M • 156 Runs • 19.5 Avg • 130 SR
Saim Ayub
4 M • 83 Runs • 27.67 Avg • 127.69 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Sikandar Raza
9 M • 14 Wkts • 5.83 Econ • 12.42 SR
R Ngarava
10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.39 Econ • 18.36 SR
Haris Rauf
10 M • 18 Wkts • 7.57 Econ • 10.83 SR
Sufiyan Muqeem
4 M • 10 Wkts • 4.54 Econ • 7 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 3004
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
Match days5 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
Pakistan in Zimbabwe News

Muqeem's 5 for 3 spins Zimbabwe to a new low

Pakistan's left-arm wristspinner makes hay as Zimbabwe lose ten wickets for 20 runs to be bowled out for 57 and concede the T20I series

Muqeem's 5 for 3 spins Zimbabwe to a new low

New-look Pakistan go 1-0 up after Zimbabwe lose 8 for 31

From 77 for 2, Zimbabwe collapsed to 108 all out in their chase

New-look Pakistan go 1-0 up after Zimbabwe lose 8 for 31

Chance for Zimbabwe and Pakistan to get their T20I houses in order

While context might be missing in this T20I series - especially for Pakistan, who have a Champions Trophy to worry about - we could be in for some intrigue

Chance for Zimbabwe and Pakistan to get their T20I houses in order

Ghulam maiden ton, bowlers help Pakistan seal series

Ayub, Ahmed, Rauf picked up two wickets apiece to bowl Zimbabwe out for 204 in chase of 304

Ghulam maiden ton, bowlers help Pakistan seal series

Ayub's 53-ball century levels series after Abrar and Salman strangle Zimbabwe

It was one-way traffic from the time the Pakistan spinners put on a show, with Zimbabwe below par with bat, ball, and in the field

Ayub's 53-ball century levels series after Abrar and Salman strangle Zimbabwe
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question