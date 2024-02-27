Babar's century and Yaqoob's four-wicket over take Zalmi past United

Yaqoob left two-time champion United shell-shocked after taking four wickets in the penultimate over, that included the key wicket of Munro. Yaqoob finished with 5 for 27.

It was Zalmi's second win in a high-scoring contest in two days after they beat Lahore Qalandars by the same margin on Sunday. Zalmi now have three successive wins in the last four days. United have lost three in a row.