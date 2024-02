Babar's century and Yaqoob's four-wicket over take Zalmi past United

Earlier, after being put in to bat, Zalmi was tied down in the middle overs by spinners Shadab Khan (2 for 28) and Agha Salman (1 for 25) until Babar plundered the faster bowlers. Babar reached his half-century off 39 balls and completed his fastest T20 hundred in the next 20 balls. He smashed fast bowler Hunain for four boundaries and a six over extra cover in one over.