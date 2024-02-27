Matches (15)
RESULT
13th Match (N), Lahore, February 26, 2024, Pakistan Super League
Peshawar Zalmi FlagPeshawar Zalmi
201/5
Islamabad United FlagIslamabad United
(20 ov, T:202) 193/9

Zalmi won by 8 runs

Player Of The Match
111* (63) & 2 catches
babar-azam
Cricinfo's MVP
133.35 ptsImpact List
arif-yaqoob
Report

Babar's century and Yaqoob's four-wicket over take Zalmi past United

United were on course as Azam Khan and Colin Munro hit 70s, but the penultimate over derailed the chase completely

AP
27-Feb-2024 • 1 hr ago
Babar Azam's 11th T20 century was also his fastest&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;AFP/Getty Images

Babar Azam's 11th T20 century was also his fastest  •  AFP/Getty Images

Peshawar Zalmi 201 for 5 (Babar 111, Ayub 38, Shadab 2-28) beat Islamabad United 193 for 9 (Azam 75, Munro 71, Yaqoob 5-27) by eight runs
Peshawar Zalmi rode on Babar Azam's century and legspinner Arif Yaqoob's four-wicket over to beat Islamabad United by eight runs in the PSL on Monday in Lahore.
Babar smashed 111 not out off just 63 balls with 14 fours and two sixes and anchored Zalmi to 201 for 5. United were on course to upstage Babar's masterful 11th T20 century as Azam Khan (75) and Colin Munro (71) combined in an electrifying century stand. But United lost six wickets off the last 13 balls and stumbled to 193 for 9.
Yaqoob left two-time champion United shell-shocked after taking four wickets in the penultimate over, that included the key wicket of Munro. Yaqoob finished with 5 for 27.
It was Zalmi's second win in a high-scoring contest in two days after they beat Lahore Qalandars by the same margin on Sunday. Zalmi now have three successive wins in the last four days. United have lost three in a row.
Naveen-ul-Haq ignited United's collapse off his final ball in the 18th over when Azam Khan was caught at mid-off. Yaqoob then bowled one of the most memorable overs in PSL history by dismissing Munro, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf and Hunain Shah.
Earlier, after being put in to bat, Zalmi was tied down in the middle overs by spinners Shadab Khan (2 for 28) and Agha Salman (1 for 25) until Babar plundered the faster bowlers. Babar reached his half-century off 39 balls and completed his fastest T20 hundred in the next 20 balls. He smashed fast bowler Hunain for four boundaries and a six over extra cover in one over.
Babar AzamArif YaqoobAzam KhanColin MunroIslamabad UnitedPeshawar ZalmiPakistanZalmi vs UnitedPakistan Super League

United Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
JM Cox
bowled1310
C Munro
stumped7153
Shadab Khan
caught68
Agha Salman
caught148
Azam Khan
caught7530
Haider Ali
caught01
Faheem Ashraf
caught12
Imad Wasim
caught13
Hunain Shah
caught01
Naseem Shah
not out83
TS Mills
not out11
Extras(lb 3)
Total193(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
Pakistan Super League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
MS54180.781
QG43160.345
PZ5326-0.285
KK3214-0.420
IU4132-0.082
LQ5050-0.533
