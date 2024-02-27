Babar's century and Yaqoob's four-wicket over take Zalmi past United
United were on course as Azam Khan and Colin Munro hit 70s, but the penultimate over derailed the chase completely
Over 20 • IU 193/9
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|bowled
|13
|10
|stumped
|71
|53
|caught
|6
|8
|caught
|14
|8
|caught
|75
|30
|caught
|0
|1
|caught
|1
|2
|caught
|1
|3
|caught
|0
|1
|not out
|8
|3
|not out
|1
|1
|Extras
|(lb 3)
|Total
|193(9 wkts; 20 ovs)