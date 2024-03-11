Shakeel's unbeaten 88 secures playoffs passage for Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators 169 for 4 (Shakeel 88*, Jahandad 2-30) beat Lahore Qalandars 166 for 4 (Shafeeq 59*, Afridi 55, Abrar 2-31) by six wickets

Quetta Gladiators finally sealed a playoff spot in the PSL after four years as Mohammad Wasim pulled Shaheen Shah Afridi for a last-ball six and handed Lahore Qalandars a six-wicket defeat on Sunday.

That left the two-time defending champion Qalandars finishing their disastrous season with only one win in ten league games. Fourth-place Gladiators have 11 points and could still finish among the top two if they beat leader Multan Sultans in the final league game on Tuesday.

Opening batter Saud Shakeel anchored Quetta's run chase of 169 for 4 with an unbeaten 88 off 65 balls that included two successive boundaries against Afridi in the final over before Wasim smacked Lahore's captain over mid-wicket for a winning six off the last ball.

Left-arm fast bowler Jahandad Khan (2 for 30) squeezed Gladiators' chase in the first half of the innings with the wickets of Jason Roy (18) and skipper Rilee Rossouw (13) before Shakeel and Khawaja Nafay (26) put on a 70-run stand.