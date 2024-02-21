Mohammad Ali, Abbas Afridi set up Multan Sultans win over Islamabad United

Hendricks hit his second consecutive half-century to help Sultans chase 145 and make it two wins in two

Multan Sultans 145 for 5 (Hendricks 58, Rizwan 43, Naseem 2-27) beat Islamabad United 144 (Salman 52, Cox 41, Ali 3-19, Afridi 3-33) by five wickets

Multan Sultans limited the batting power of Islamabad United through pace and notched their second straight win in the Pakistan Super League on Tuesday.

Fast bowler Mohammad Ali grabbed 3-19 as he swung the new ball and delivered some eye-catching yorkers in the death overs to bowl out Islamabad for 144.

Reeza Hendricks then followed his unbeaten 79 in Sultans' win over Karachi Kings with 58 off 46 balls to lead last year's finalists to a five-wicket win in the last over.

Islamabad were let down by some sloppy fielding as Imad Wasim dropped Mohammad Rizwan , who went on to score 43 off 33 balls, in the first over, and Hendricks in the eighth over, helping the duo rack up a 71-run stand for the second wicket.

Naseem Shah , returning from a shoulder injury, bowled an eventful first over when he clean bowled Dawid Malan for zero as the fast bowler looked to get into rhythm with figures of 2 for 27 off his four overs.

Islamabad lost the wickets of Alex Hales and Colin Munro cheaply inside the batting powerplay after Rizwan won the toss and elected to field.

Ali shattered the stumps of Munro with a sharp delivery that darted into the left-hand batter from around the wicket and Hales was caught at deep square leg while attempting a big shot against David Willey.

Agha Salman (52) and Jordan Cox (41) both capitalized on dropped catches by Khushdil Shah and raised a 68-run stand. Legspinner Usama Mir (2-29) chipped in with quick wickets of Cox and power-hitter Azam Khan that pushed back Islamabad.

Islamabad captain Shadab Khan, who scored a prolific half-century in Islamabad's opening win over Lahore Qalandars, added 35 with Salman, but Abbas Afridi (3-33) and Ali struck with regular intervals in the death overs before the Islamabad innings folded.

Afridi varied his pace intelligently and had Shadab clean bowled off a length ball and then Khushdil made amends of his two early fielding lapses by having Salman caught in the deep off Afridi's legcutter.

Ali wrapped up the tail by grabbing two wickets in the last over before running out Naseem off the last ball.