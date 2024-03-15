Matches (10)
BAN v SL (1)
WPL (1)
AFG v IRE (1)
PSL 2024 (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
Scotland in United Arab Emirates (1)
Ranji Trophy (1)
RESULT
Qualifier (N), Karachi, March 14, 2024, Pakistan Super League
PrevNext
Peshawar Zalmi FlagPeshawar Zalmi
146/7
Multan Sultans FlagMultan Sultans
(18.3/20 ov, T:147) 147/3

Sultans won by 7 wickets (with 9 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
2/16
usama-mir
Cricinfo's MVP
71.03 ptsImpact List
yasir-khan
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Report

Clinical Multan Sultans reach fourth successive PSL final

Zalmi will take on the winner of the first eliminator on Saturday in a bid to make the final

Associated Press
15-Mar-2024 • 1 hr ago
Usama Mir's 2 for 16 in his four overs earned him the player-of-the-match award&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Pakistan Super League

Usama Mir's 2 for 16 in his four overs earned him the player-of-the-match award  •  Pakistan Super League

Multan Sultans 147 for 3 (Yasir 54, Usman 36*, Mumtaz 1-28) beat Peshawar Zalmi 146 for 7 (Babar 46, Usama 2-16, Jordan 2-28) by seven wickets
Multan Sultans breezed into their fourth straight Pakistan Super League final by defeating Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets in a lopsided qualifier on Thursday.
Sultans won the event in 2021 before losing to Lahore Qalandars in the finals of the last two editions.
Babar Azam-led Zalmi will get another opportunity for a place in Monday's final when they take on the winner of the eliminator between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators on Saturday.
Opening batter Yasir Khan (54) and the in-form Usman Khan (36*) powered Sultans to 147-3 in 18.3 overs after Zalmi were restricted to below-par 146-7.
In the absence of Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq, who was ruled out of the playoffs because of his international commitment, Zalmi's bowlers struggled to defend a small total.
Yasir provided a dominant opening stand of 61 with captain Mohammad Rizwan (15) and raised a match-wining half-century off 30 balls. Left-arm spinner Mehran Mumtaz (1-28) couldn't make an impact in the power play but he finally had Yasir caught off his own bowling, in the 11th over, during his return spell.
Usman, who became the first batter in PSL history to score two centuries in one season, was hardly troubled by pace, and Iftikhar Ahmed finished off the game with a quick-fire 22 off eight balls.
Earlier, Zalmi struggled against pace and spin after Babar won the toss and elected to bat. David Willey had danger-man Saim Ayub caught at deep square leg in the first over and Mohammad Haris' (22) below-par tournament continued when he edged fast bowler Mohammad Ali inside the power play.
Babar, the tournament's leading run-scorer, top-scored with 46 off 42 balls but spinners Usama Mir (2-16) and Ahmed (0-9) stifled the batters in the middle overs.
Chris Jordan (2-28) had Babar clean bowled off a pacy yorker in the 13th over and the Englishman tied down batters in the death overs with his variations as Peshawar could score only 38 runs off the final five overs.
Yasir KhanUsman KhanUsama MirChris JordanMultan SultansPeshawar ZalmiZalmi vs SultansPakistan Super League

Language
English
Win Probability
MS 100%
PZMS
100%50%100%PZ InningsMS Innings

Over 19 • MS 147/3

Sultans won by 7 wickets (with 9 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Sultans Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Yasir Khan
caught5437
Mohammad Rizwan
caught1521
Usman Khan
not out3628
J Charles
bowled1117
Iftikhar Ahmed
not out228
Extras(lb 5, w 4)
Total147(3 wkts; 18.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Pakistan Super League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
MS1073141.150
PZ1063130.147
IU1054110.224
QG105411-0.921
KK10468-0.192
LQ10183-0.554
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved