Reeza Hendricks and Mohammad Ali keep Multan Sultans in pole position
Rizwan also chipped in with a half-century as Sultans ended their home leg with fourth win in five games
Over 20 • QG 167/9
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|bowled
|12
|15
|caught
|24
|13
|caught
|36
|31
|caught
|30
|18
|caught
|2
|2
|caught
|21
|14
|not out
|9
|13
|caught
|1
|2
|bowled
|12
|8
|bowled
|12
|6
|Extras
|(lb 3, nb 2, w 3)
|Total
|167(9 wkts; 20 ovs)