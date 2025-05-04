Gladiators go to the top after Hasan Nawaz stars in tense win over United
In a match that could have gone either way, United's fielders shelled three catches in the final over for Gladiators to get over the line
Gladiators won by 2 wickets (with 1 ball remaining)
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|7
|8
|caught
|20
|13
|run out
|27
|24
|not out
|64
|41
|caught
|2
|3
|caught
|7
|6
|caught
|6
|6
|caught
|3
|7
|caught
|16
|11
|not out
|0
|0
|Extras
|(lb 2, w 5)
|Total
|159(8 wkts; 19.5 ovs)