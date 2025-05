Gladiators go to the top after Hasan Nawaz stars in tense win over United

Gladiators started off with a flier as Finn Allen slammed a barrage of boundaries in the powerplay, but his ebullience only lasted 13 balls, as he was beaten by Naseem Shah 's pace amid a penetrative opening burst. Saud Shakeel started brightly, but his stay at the crease was cut short as he slashed one straight to point in the third over. That's when Rilee Rossouw injected urgency before a mix-up with Hasan in the tenth over sent the panic alarms ringing in the Gladiators camp, and the chase started to crumble.