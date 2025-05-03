Matches (14)
United vs Gladiators, 23rd Match at Lahore, PSL, May 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score

23rd Match (N), Lahore, May 03, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Islamabad United FlagIslamabad United
Quetta Gladiators FlagQuetta Gladiators
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
C Munro
7 M • 297 Runs • 49.5 Avg • 165.92 SR
Sahibzada Farhan
6 M • 245 Runs • 40.83 Avg • 161.18 SR
Saud Shakeel
10 M • 275 Runs • 45.83 Avg • 126.72 SR
BKG Mendis
7 M • 143 Runs • 35.75 Avg • 168.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Imad Wasim
10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.35 Econ • 13.05 SR
JO Holder
6 M • 14 Wkts • 8.59 Econ • 9.42 SR
Abrar Ahmed
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.97 Econ • 14.6 SR
Mohammad Amir
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.68 Econ • 16.08 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IU
QG
Player
Role
Shadab Khan (c)
Allrounder
Salman Agha 
Allrounder
Azam Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben Dwarshuis 
Bowler
Andries Gous 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Haider Ali 
Middle order Batter
Jason Holder 
Bowling Allrounder
Hunain Shah 
Bowler
Imad Wasim 
Allrounder
Kyle Mayers 
Batting Allrounder
Riley Meredith 
Bowler
Mohammad Nawaz 
Allrounder
Muhammad Shahzad 
Batting Allrounder
Colin Munro 
Opening Batter
Naseem Shah 
Bowler
Rumman Raees 
Bowler
Saad Masood 
Allrounder
Sahibzada Farhan 
Middle order Batter
Salman Irshad 
Bowler
Rassie van der Dussen 
Top order Batter
Match details
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days3 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Pakistan Super League

TeamMWLPTNRR
IU651101.176
LQ84391.110
QG74291.034
KK74380.445
PZ6244-0.847
MS8172-2.597
Full Table