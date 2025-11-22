Matches (11)
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Match at Rawalpindi, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series, Nov 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Pakistan
L
L
W
W
W
Sri Lanka
W
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 09:14
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 275 Runs • 27.5 Avg • 118.02 SR
PAK7 M • 202 Runs • 28.86 Avg • 121.68 SR
10 M • 357 Runs • 35.7 Avg • 156.57 SR
9 M • 200 Runs • 25 Avg • 138.88 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.58 Econ • 14.07 SR
PAK7 M • 10 Wkts • 7.79 Econ • 13.4 SR
10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.7 Econ • 15 SR
7 M • 11 Wkts • 6.71 Econ • 15.27 SR
Squad
PAK
SL
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|T20I no. 3585
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
|Match days
|22 November 2025 - night (20-over match)
