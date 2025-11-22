Matches (11)
The Ashes (1)
BAN vs IRE (1)
WBBL (1)
Asia Cup Rising Stars (2)
Tri-Series U19 (IND) (1)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)
ENG vs ENG Lions (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (3)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Match at Rawalpindi, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series, Nov 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match (N), Rawalpindi, November 22, 2025, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
Tomorrow
1:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
PakistanPakistan
110020.460
3
Sri LankaSri Lanka
10100-3.350
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 09:14
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Sahibzada Farhan
10 M • 275 Runs • 27.5 Avg • 118.02 SR
Fakhar Zaman
7 M • 202 Runs • 28.86 Avg • 121.68 SR
P Nissanka
10 M • 357 Runs • 35.7 Avg • 156.57 SR
MDKJ Perera
9 M • 200 Runs • 25 Avg • 138.88 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Shaheen Shah Afridi
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.58 Econ • 14.07 SR
Faheem Ashraf
7 M • 10 Wkts • 7.79 Econ • 13.4 SR
PVD Chameera
10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.7 Econ • 15 SR
PW Hasaranga
7 M • 11 Wkts • 6.71 Econ • 15.27 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PAK
SL
Player
Role
Salman Agha (c)
Allrounder
Abdul Samad 
Top order Batter
Abrar Ahmed 
Bowler
Babar Azam 
Batter
Faheem Ashraf 
Bowling Allrounder
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Mohammad Nawaz 
Allrounder
Mohammad Wasim 
Bowler
Naseem Shah 
Bowler
Sahibzada Farhan 
Middle order Batter
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Salman Mirza 
Bowler
Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Bowler
Usman Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Usman Tariq 
Bowler
Match details
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Series
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series
Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan
Season2025/26
Match numberT20I no. 3585
Hours of play (local time)18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
Match days22 November 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series News

Bennett, Raza and Evans star in Zimbabwe's win over Sri Lanka

Bennett and Raza added 61 off 44, while Evans' three-for meant Sri Lanka were bowled out for 95

Fakhar, Nawaz earn Pakistan first points in tri-series opener

Zimbabwe's collapse from a rollicking 91 for 1 left them with a below-par total

SL call up Vijayakanth Viyaskanth as cover for injured Hasaranga

Hasaranga, who picked up a hamstring niggle during the second ODI against Pakistan, is not yet ruled out of the tri-series

Rawalpindi takes centre stage as Pakistan, SL and Zimbabwe scramble for World Cup spark

Dasun Shanaka will be leading Sri Lanka in the tri-series after Charith Asalanka had to be withdrawn due to illness

SLC threatens players with 'formal review' if they leave Pakistan; remaining matches postponed by a day

With the talks concluding late and other logistics being thrown off by uncertainty, the matches will be played on November 14 and 16

Pakistan T20I Tri-Series

