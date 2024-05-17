Matches (13)
IPL (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Charlotte Edwards (1)
T20I Tri-Series (1)
Live
2nd T20I (N), Northampton, May 17, 2024, Pakistan Women tour of England
PrevNext
England Women FlagEngland Women
(17.5/20 ov) 119/5
Pakistan Women FlagPakistan Women

ENG Women chose to bat.

Current RR: 6.67
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 39/2 (7.80)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Photos
News
Bet
Report

England bat, Nat Sciver-Brunt returns; Pakistan make three changes

Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim and Tuba Hassan drop to the bench, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig and Nashra Sandhu come in

Danyal Rasool
Danyal Rasool
17-May-2024 • 1 hr ago
Nat Sciver-Brunt struck 29 off 14 balls, New Zealand vs England, 4th T20I, Wellington, March 27, 2024

Nat Sciver-Brunt was fit to return as a batter for England  •  Getty Images

Toss England chose to bat vs Pakistan
England have won the toss in Northampton and will bat first on a surface with a tinge of grass. After comfortably defending a total in the first T20I in Birmingham, England captain Heather Knight said she expected the ball "to skid on nicely", but had opted to bat first in preparation for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in October.
"We want to keep developing," she said. "And give ourselves opportunities to perform under pressure." Nat Sciver-Brunt replaces Freya Kemp in the England XI, but will not bowl.
Pakistan make three changes following defeat in the first game. Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim and Tuba Hassan drop to the bench, with Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig and Nashra Sandhu replacing them. Captain Nida Dar said she would have opted to bowl first if Pakistan had called correctly.
England: 1 Maia Bouchier, 2 Danielle Wyatt, 3 Alice Capsey, 4 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 5 Heather Knight (capt), 6 Amy Jones (wk), 7 Danielle Gibson, 8 Sophie Ecclestone, 9 Charlie Dean, 10 Sarah Glenn, 11 Lauren Bell
Pakistan: 1 Gull Feroza, 2 Sidra Ameen, 3 Sadaf Shamas, 4 Muneeba Ali (wk), 5 Nida Dar (capt), 6 Aliya Riaz, 7 Fatima Sana, 8 Diana Baig, 9 Waheeda Akhtar, 10 Nashra Sandhu, 11 Sadia Iqbal
Pakistan WomenEngland WomenPakistanEnglandENG Women vs PAK WomenPakistan Women in England

Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
ENG Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
ME Bouchier
run out3026
DN Wyatt
bowled66
A Capsey
caught3133
Nat Sciver-Brunt
caught3121
HC Knight
caught48
AE Jones
not out129
DR Gibson
not out34
Extras(b 1, lb 1)
Total119(5 wkts; 17.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved