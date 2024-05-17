England bat, Nat Sciver-Brunt returns; Pakistan make three changes

Toss England chose to bat vs Pakistan
England have won the toss in Northampton and will bat first on a surface with a tinge of grass. After comfortably defending a total in the first T20I in Birmingham, England captain Heather Knight said she expected the ball "to skid on nicely", but had opted to bat first in preparation for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in October.
"We want to keep developing," she said. "And give ourselves opportunities to perform under pressure." Nat Sciver-Brunt replaces Freya Kemp in the England XI, but will not bowl.
Pakistan make three changes following defeat in the first game. Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim and Tuba Hassan drop to the bench, with Aliya Riaz
, Diana Baig
and Nashra Sandhu
replacing them. Captain Nida Dar said she would have opted to bowl first if Pakistan had called correctly.
England: 1 Maia Bouchier, 2 Danielle Wyatt, 3 Alice Capsey, 4 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 5 Heather Knight (capt), 6 Amy Jones (wk), 7 Danielle Gibson, 8 Sophie Ecclestone, 9 Charlie Dean, 10 Sarah Glenn, 11 Lauren Bell
Pakistan: 1 Gull Feroza, 2 Sidra Ameen, 3 Sadaf Shamas, 4 Muneeba Ali (wk), 5 Nida Dar (capt), 6 Aliya Riaz, 7 Fatima Sana, 8 Diana Baig, 9 Waheeda Akhtar, 10 Nashra Sandhu, 11 Sadia Iqbal