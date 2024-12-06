Matches (26)
NZ vs ENG (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
SA vs SL (1)
GSL 2024 (2)
U19 Asia Cup (2)
Sheffield Shield (3)
ZIM vs PAK (1)
AUS v IND [W] (1)
BAN vs IRE [W] (1)
SMAT (13)

Canterbury vs Otago, 12th Match at Rangiora, Plunket Shield, Dec 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score

12th Match, Rangiora, December 07 - 10, 2024, Plunket Shield
PrevNext
Canterbury FlagCanterbury
Otago FlagOtago
Today
9:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
CANT Win & Bat
OTAGO Win & Bat
CANT Win & Bowl
OTAGO Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 14:25
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Mainpower Oval, Rangiora
Series
Season2024/25
Match days7,8,9,10 December 2024 - day (4-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Plunket Shield

TeamMWLDPT
ND320145
CD321039
CANT311133
AUCK311125
WELL302119
OTAGO301218
Full Table