Matches (4)
Champions Trophy (1)
NZ vs SL [W] (1)
WPL (1)
IML (1)

Northern Dis vs Canterbury, 14th Match at Hamilton, Plunket Shield, Mar 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match, Hamilton, March 05 - 08, 2025, Plunket Shield
PrevNext
Northern Districts FlagNorthern Districts
Canterbury FlagCanterbury
Today
9:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
ND Win & Bat
CANT Win & Bat
ND Win & Bowl
CANT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 14:23
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Seddon Park, Hamilton
Series
Season2024/25
Match days5,6,7,8 March 2025 - day (4-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Plunket Shield

TeamMWLDPT
CANT421152
ND420248
CD421147
WELL412138
AUCK412132
OTAGO402222
Full Table