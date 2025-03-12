Matches (5)
Otago vs Central D, 18th Match at Alexandra, Plunket Shield, Mar 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
18th Match, Alexandra, March 13 - 16, 2025, Plunket Shield
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Otago
L
D
D
L
L
Central D
W
L
W
D
D
Match centre Ground time: 13:14
Match details
|Molyneux Park, Alexandra
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|13,14,15,16 March 2025 - day (4-day match)
Plunket Shield News
Tom Bruce makes 345, third-highest score in New Zealand history
Only Bert Sutcliffe has higher individual scores than Bruce in New Zealand's first-class history
Back after injury layoff, Williamson hits 60 in his first Plunket Shield game since 2019
He warmed-up for the Tests against England by scoring 60 for Northern Districts against Auckland
Williamson lauds Southee's longevity amid NZ's changing of the guard
The pair will turn out together for Northern Districts this week ahead of the Test series against England