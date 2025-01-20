Matches (21)
Koshi WMN vs Madhesh WMN, 14th Match, Group B at Dhangadi, PM Cup, Jan 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match, Group B, Fapla Cricket Ground, January 20, 2025, Prime Minister Cup Women's National Cricket Tournament
Koshi Province Women FlagKoshi Province Women
Madhesh Province Women FlagMadhesh Province Women
Tomorrow
7:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Match details
Fapla International Cricket Ground, Dhangadi
Series
Season2024/25
Match days20 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Prime Minister Cup Women's National Cricket Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
APF-W43074.054
SPP-W43161.131
LP-W42150.249
GP-W4031-1.868
KP-W4031-4.683
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BP-W-----
KP-W-----
MDH-W-----
TAC-W-----
