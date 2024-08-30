Matches (20)
NL T20 Tri-Series (1)
Maharaja T20 (4)
WCPL (2)
WI vs SA (1)
PAK vs BAN [A-Team] (1)
ENG v SL (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
CPL 2024 (1)
Sparks vs Vipers, 45th Match at Worcester, RHF Trophy, Aug 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score
45th Match, Worcester, August 30, 2024, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sparks
L
NR
L
L
W
Vipers
W
W
W
A
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 01:04
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
|County Ground, New Road, Worcester
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 09.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
|Match days
|30 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy News
Ali Maiden named Bears women head coach, set to leave Yorkshire's men
Former England assistant was part of London Spirit's coaching staff during Hundred success
Eve Jones, Georgia Davis spark for Sparks as Storm are blown away
Record total proves more than enough as spinners complete 145-run win
Marie Kelly fires The Blaze as spinners give Vipers the squeeze
Table-toppers toppled in low-scoring contest at Arundel
Kate Cross six-for as Thunder rumble Stars
Smale, Morris half-centuries set up visitors with bat before Stars crumble in chase