Matches (20)
NL T20 Tri-Series (1)
Maharaja T20 (4)
WCPL (2)
WI vs SA (1)
PAK vs BAN [A-Team] (1)
ENG v SL (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
CPL 2024 (1)

Sparks vs Vipers, 45th Match at Worcester, RHF Trophy, Aug 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score

45th Match, Worcester, August 30, 2024, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy
PrevNext
Central Sparks FlagCentral Sparks
Southern Vipers FlagSouthern Vipers
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 01:04
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
County Ground, New Road, Worcester
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 09.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
Match days30 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

TEAMMWLPTNRR
VP1173340.788
ND1173320.300
SUNR116430-0.032
SES116527-0.074
BLZ115523-0.266
THDER1146210.212
WS113819-0.302
CS113711-0.549
Full Table