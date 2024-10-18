Live Blog - Second round of matches in Ranji Trophy get underway

Matches (29)
Vishal Dikshit is following the Mumbai-Maharashtra encounter: "Mumbai have two early breakthroughs in their first home fixture! Shardul Thakur is the man who first got the big wicket of Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad for a two-ball duck, having him caught at point in the first over. Gaikwad had scored 86 in the first game against J&K and would have wanted another big score before the shadow A tour and main tour of Australia. Thakur then traps Sachin Dhas lbw first ball and Maharashtra are 3 for 2."
Like team India, a bad toss to win for Maharashtra?
Kerala, looking to make an impression this season after winning only one game in seven outings last season, have selected Sanju Samson for their game against Karnataka. Kerala won their opening game against Punjab comfortably and will look to carry the momentum under Sachin Baby's captaincy.
The other big name to turn up in round 2 is Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav. He was named in the team sheet for Mumbai's game against the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Maharashtra side. Mumbai have not beaten Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy in their last four head-to-heads, with their previous win in this derby encounter going back to 2007!
Good morning cricket fans! Round 1 of the new Ranji Trophy season was entertaining and the second round of games promises the same. We have games starting from 8.30 am, 9am and 9.30 am depending on where each venue is located. More coming up shortly. Here's the link for all match scorecards.
Ranji Trophy
Elite, Group A
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|Quotient
|SVCS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2.266
|BRODA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1.215
|J + K
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1.859
|MAHA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.538
|TPURA
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.000
|ODSA
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.000
|MUM
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.823
|MEGHA
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.441
Elite, Group B
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|Quotient
|HP
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|7.809
|GUJ
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1.301
|VIDAR
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1.180
|RAJ
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1.136
|PONDI
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.880
|AP
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.847
|HYD
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.768
|UKHND
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.128
Elite, Group C
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|Quotient
|HRYNA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2.408
|KER
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1.672
|BENG
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1.532
|MP
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1.289
|KNTKA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.776
|UP
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.653
|PNJB
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.598
|BIHAR
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.415