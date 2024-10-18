Matches (29)
Live - Updates only
Elite, Group A, Cuttack, October 18 - 21, 2024, Ranji Trophy
Day 1 - J + K chose to bat.

Current RR: 1.00
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 88
Updated 4 mins ago • Published Today

Live Blog - Second round of matches in Ranji Trophy get underway

By Sreshth Shah

Gaikwad duck, Maharashtra rattled by by Shardul Thakur

Vishal Dikshit is following the Mumbai-Maharashtra encounter: "Mumbai have two early breakthroughs in their first home fixture! Shardul Thakur is the man who first got the big wicket of Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad for a two-ball duck, having him caught at point in the first over. Gaikwad had scored 86 in the first game against J&K and would have wanted another big score before the shadow A tour and main tour of Australia. Thakur then traps Sachin Dhas lbw first ball and Maharashtra are 3 for 2."
Like team India, a bad toss to win for Maharashtra?

Samson to represent Kerala, Suryakumar starts for Mumbai

Kerala, looking to make an impression this season after winning only one game in seven outings last season, have selected Sanju Samson for their game against Karnataka. Kerala won their opening game against Punjab comfortably and will look to carry the momentum under Sachin Baby's captaincy.
The other big name to turn up in round 2 is Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav. He was named in the team sheet for Mumbai's game against the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Maharashtra side. Mumbai have not beaten Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy in their last four head-to-heads, with their previous win in this derby encounter going back to 2007!

Welcome to round 2

Good morning cricket fans! Round 1 of the new Ranji Trophy season was entertaining and the second round of games promises the same. We have games starting from 8.30 am, 9am and 9.30 am depending on where each venue is located. More coming up shortly. Here's the link for all match scorecards.
J + K Innings
Player NameRB
Abhinav Puri
not out26
SP Khajuria
not out06
Total2(0 wkts; 2 ovs)
Ranji Trophy

Elite, Group A
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
SVCS110072.266
BRODA110061.215
J + K100131.859
MAHA100110.538
TPURA100010.000
ODSA100010.000
MUM101000.823
MEGHA101000.441
Elite, Group B
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
HP110077.809
GUJ110061.301
VIDAR110061.180
RAJ100131.136
PONDI100110.880
AP101000.847
HYD101000.768
UKHND101000.128
Elite, Group C
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
HRYNA110072.408
KER110061.672
BENG100131.532
MP100111.289
KNTKA100110.776
UP100110.653
PNJB101000.598
BIHAR101000.415
Elite, Group D
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
TN110072.471
RLYS110061.675
JHK100131.251
DELHI100131.094
CGR100110.914
ASSAM100110.799
CHD101000.597
SAU101000.405
