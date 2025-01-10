Matches (9)
Super Giants vs Capitals, 2nd Match at Durban, SA20, Jan 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Super Giants
W
L
L
W
L
Capitals
W
NR
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 04:39
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 321 Runs • 32.1 Avg • 131.02 SR
10 M • 285 Runs • 31.67 Avg • 214.28 SR
7 M • 256 Runs • 64 Avg • 163.05 SR
PC10 M • 245 Runs • 27.22 Avg • 180.14 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DSG5 M • 13 Wkts • 9.1 Econ • 9.07 SR
DSG6 M • 12 Wkts • 5.83 Econ • 11.66 SR
7 M • 14 Wkts • 10.57 Econ • 9.85 SR
8 M • 9 Wkts • 9.83 Econ • 17.22 SR
Squad
DSG
PC
Player
Role
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Kingsmead, Durban
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
|Match days
|10 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
