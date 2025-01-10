Matches (9)
Super Giants vs Capitals, 2nd Match at Durban, SA20, Jan 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match (D/N), Durban, January 10, 2025, SA20
Durban's Super Giants FlagDurban's Super Giants
Pretoria Capitals FlagPretoria Capitals
Tomorrow
3:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MP Breetzke
10 M • 321 Runs • 32.1 Avg • 131.02 SR
H Klaasen
10 M • 285 Runs • 31.67 Avg • 214.28 SR
K Verreynne
7 M • 256 Runs • 64 Avg • 163.05 SR
WG Jacks
10 M • 245 Runs • 27.22 Avg • 180.14 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CJ Dala
5 M • 13 Wkts • 9.1 Econ • 9.07 SR
Noor Ahmad
6 M • 12 Wkts • 5.83 Econ • 11.66 SR
WD Parnell
7 M • 14 Wkts • 10.57 Econ • 9.85 SR
DM Dupavillon
8 M • 9 Wkts • 9.83 Econ • 17.22 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Squad
DSG
PC
Player
Role
Matthew Breetzke 
Batter
Junior Dala 
Bowler
Quinton de Kock 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Brandon King 
Top order Batter
Heinrich Klaasen 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Keshav Maharaj 
Bowler
Wiaan Mulder 
Allrounder
Naveen-ul-Haq 
Bowler
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
Bryce Parsons 
Batting Allrounder
Dwaine Pretorius 
Bowling Allrounder
Jason Smith 
Top order Batter
JJ Smuts 
Batting Allrounder
Marcus Stoinis 
Batting Allrounder
Prenelan Subrayen 
Allrounder
Kane Williamson 
Top order Batter
Chris Woakes 
Allrounder
Match details
Kingsmead, Durban
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
Match days10 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20

