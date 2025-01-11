Matches (13)
Royals vs Eastern Cape, 3rd Match at Paarl, SA20, Jan 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match, Paarl, January 11, 2025, SA20
Paarl Royals FlagPaarl Royals
Sunrisers Eastern Cape FlagSunrisers Eastern Cape
Tomorrow
11:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 04:17
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DA Miller
9 M • 199 Runs • 28.43 Avg • 117.05 SR
M Van Buuren
10 M • 193 Runs • 32.17 Avg • 124.51 SR
T Stubbs
10 M • 248 Runs • 49.6 Avg • 153.08 SR
AK Markram
10 M • 232 Runs • 33.14 Avg • 133.33 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
L Ngidi
8 M • 12 Wkts • 10.2 Econ • 15 SR
AL Phehlukwayo
9 M • 7 Wkts • 9.64 Econ • 21.42 SR
M Jansen
9 M • 21 Wkts • 7.44 Econ • 9.52 SR
OEG Baartman
6 M • 15 Wkts • 5.6 Econ • 9 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Squad
PR
SEC
Player
Role
David Miller (c)
Middle order Batter
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Codi Yusuf 
Allrounder
Keith Dudgeon 
-
Bjorn Fortuin 
Bowler
Dayyaan Galiem 
Bowling Allrounder
Sam Hain 
Middle order Batter
Rubin Hermann 
Wicketkeeper
Dinesh Karthik 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Eshan Malinga 
Bowler
Kwena Maphaka 
Bowler
Dewan Marais 
Batter
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 
Bowler
Lungi Ngidi 
Bowler
Nqabayomzi Peter 
Bowler
Andile Phehlukwayo 
Bowling Allrounder
Lhuan-dre Pretorius 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Joe Root 
Top order Batter
John Turner 
Bowler
Mitchell Van Buuren 
Middle order Batter
Dunith Wellalage 
Bowler
Match details
Boland Park, Paarl
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
Match days11 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
MICT11054.850
SEC1010-4.850
DSG-----
JSK-----
PR-----
PC-----
Full Table