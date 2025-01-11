Matches (13)
SA20 (2)
IND Women vs IRE Women (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (2)
BPL (4)
BBL 2024 (2)
Super Smash (2)
Royals vs Eastern Cape, 3rd Match at Paarl, SA20, Jan 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
PR Win & Bat
SEC Win & Bat
PR Win & Bowl
SEC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Royals
L
L
L
L
L
Eastern Cape
W
W
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 04:17
batters to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 199 Runs • 28.43 Avg • 117.05 SR
10 M • 193 Runs • 32.17 Avg • 124.51 SR
SEC10 M • 248 Runs • 49.6 Avg • 153.08 SR
SEC10 M • 232 Runs • 33.14 Avg • 133.33 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PR8 M • 12 Wkts • 10.2 Econ • 15 SR
9 M • 7 Wkts • 9.64 Econ • 21.42 SR
SEC9 M • 21 Wkts • 7.44 Econ • 9.52 SR
6 M • 15 Wkts • 5.6 Econ • 9 SR
Squad
PR
SEC
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Boland Park, Paarl
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
|Match days
|11 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20 News
South African cricket and SA20 learn to co-exist
For the first time, the SA20 will not clash with South Africa's international commitments
Leagues like ILT20 'not good for the game' - Graeme Smith
SA20 commissioner talks up SA20's investment in local cricket, saying "We see ourselves as very different to the ILT20. We're a South African league, with a majority of South African players"
SA20 2025: Can anyone prevent a Sunrisers Eastern Cape hat-trick?
Who are the big stars in action, what do the teams look like, and everything else you need to know about SA20 2025
Carl Hopkinson replaces James Pamment as Mumbai Indians' fielding coach
Mitchell McClenaghan to be MI Cape Town's bowling coach in the SA20