Scotland make five changes and bowl; Australia bring in Hardie

On Wednesday, Australia romped home in their chase of 155 with 62 balls to spare. Scotland reacted by making as many as five changes to their XI. They left out opening batter Ollie Hairs, keeper Matt Cross, and fast bowlers Jack Jarvis, Charlie Cassell and Jasper Davidson. Cassell and Davidson made their T20I debuts on Wednesday, while Jarvis conceded an extraordinary nine boundaries in just 10 balls to finish with 0 for 45 in 1.4 overs.