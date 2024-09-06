Matches (8)
Live
2nd T20I, Edinburgh, September 06, 2024, Australia tour of Scotland
Australia FlagAustralia
196/4
Scotland FlagScotland
(5.5/20 ov, T:197) 44/3

Scotland need 153 runs in 85 balls.Stats view

Current RR: 7.54
 • Required RR: 10.80
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 32/3 (6.40)
forecasterWin Probability:SCOT 9.03%AUS 90.97%
Report

Scotland make five changes and bowl; Australia bring in Hardie

Foggy conditions at The Grange forced the toss to be pushed back by half an hour

Karthik Krishnaswamy
Karthik Krishnaswamy
06-Sep-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Chris Sole practises ahead of Scotland's match against Oman in Antigua, June 8, 2024

File photo - Chris Sole was back in Scotland's T20I XI  •  ICC via Getty Images

Toss Scotland chose to bowl vs Australia
Scotland opted to bowl after winning a delayed toss as they look to come back from a thumping defeat in the first T20I. Foggy conditions at The Grange forced the toss to be pushed back by half an hour.
On Wednesday, Australia romped home in their chase of 155 with 62 balls to spare. Scotland reacted by making as many as five changes to their XI. They left out opening batter Ollie Hairs, keeper Matt Cross, and fast bowlers Jack Jarvis, Charlie Cassell and Jasper Davidson. Cassell and Davidson made their T20I debuts on Wednesday, while Jarvis conceded an extraordinary nine boundaries in just 10 balls to finish with 0 for 45 in 1.4 overs.
The players who came in were opener Michael Jones, keeper Charlie Tear, seamers Chris Sole and Brad Currie, and legspinner Chris Greaves. Jones and Currie were unavailable for the first T20I as they were playing for Durham and Sussex respectively in the T20 Blast quarter-finals.
Australia, meanwhile, made one change, leaving out fast bowler Riley Meredith and bringing in the seam-bowling allrounder Aaron Hardie.
Scotland: 1 George Munsey, 2 Michael Jones, 3 Brandon McMullen, 4 Richie Berrington (capt), 5 Charlie Tear (wk), 6 Michael Leask, 7 Mark Watt, 8 Chris Greaves, 9 Chris Sole, 10 Brad Currie, 11 Brad Wheal
Australia: 1 Jake Fraser-McGurk, 2 Travis Head, 3 Mitchell Marsh (capt), 4 Josh Inglis (wk), 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Tim David, 7 Cameron Green, 8 Aaron Hardie, 9 Sean Abbott, 10 Xavier Bartlett, 11 Adam Zampa
ScotlandAustraliaScotland vs AustraliaAustralia tour of Scotland

Karthik Krishnaswamy is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

