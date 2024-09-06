Matches (11)
Scotland vs Australia, 2nd T20I at Edinburgh, SCO vs AUS, Sep 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I, Edinburgh, September 06, 2024, Australia tour of Scotland
Scotland FlagScotland
Australia FlagAustralia
Tomorrow
1:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:02
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HG Munsey
9 M • 283 Runs • 35.38 Avg • 145.87 SR
MH Cross
9 M • 196 Runs • 28 Avg • 123.27 SR
TM Head
10 M • 413 Runs • 45.89 Avg • 173.52 SR
MR Marsh
9 M • 190 Runs • 23.75 Avg • 135.71 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MRJ Watt
8 M • 13 Wkts • 6.96 Econ • 13 SR
BJ Currie
6 M • 9 Wkts • 4.91 Econ • 15.33 SR
A Zampa
10 M • 20 Wkts • 7.21 Econ • 11.4 SR
MP Stoinis
7 M • 10 Wkts • 8.47 Econ • 11.4 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
SCOT
AUS
Player
Role
Richie Berrington (c)
Top order Batter
Charlie Cassell 
Bowler
Matthew Cross 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Brad Currie 
Bowler
Jasper Davidson 
Bowler
Chris Greaves 
Bowler
Ollie Hairs 
Opening Batter
Jack Jarvis 
Bowler
Michael Jones 
Top order Batter
Michael Leask 
Allrounder
Brandon McMullen 
Batting Allrounder
George Munsey 
Opening Batter
Safyaan Sharif 
Bowler
Chris Sole 
Bowler
Charlie Tear 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mark Watt 
Bowler
Brad Wheal 
Bowler
Match details
Grange Cricket Club Ground, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
Series
Season2024
Match numberT20I no. 2844
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.30, Interval 15.30-15.50, Second Session 15.50-17.20
Match days06 September 2024 - day (20-over match)
Scotland vs Australia News

Stats - Head and Marsh set new standards with boundary barrage

All the big numbers from Australia's breathtaking chase against Scotland in Edinburgh

Travis Head's 80 off 25 blows Scotland away

Australia raced to a seven-wicket victory with more than 10 overs to spare

Scotland 'after a little bit of blood' in Australia rematch

The T20I series in Edinburgh is the first bilateral meeting between the teams since 2013

Australia's road to 2026: Eyes on Fraser-McGurk and Ellis' chance to lead

Everyone in the squad can expect an opportunity with six matches in less than two weeks

Connolly's love of the 'big moments' puts him on the fast track

His career is still just a few matches old, but Cooper Connolly has already shown a love for the big occasion, and appears to thrive in pressure situations

