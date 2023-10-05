Jack Edwards stars with the bat after six-wicket haul as New South Wales take charge

Queensland had threatened to fight back during the afternoon but Edwards and Hayden Kerr stood in their way

Jack Edwards ' sparkling start to the summer continued, with the New South Wales allrounder adding a Sheffield Shield half-century to his six-wicket haul against Queensland.

NSW went to stumps on day two of their clash with Queensland at 337 for 7 at the new Cricket Central at Sydney Olympic Park.

Edwards was again the star of the day, with the 23-year-old hitting 87 and helping NSW to a 161-run lead.

After taking five wickets on a rain-affected day one, Edwards bowled Gurinder Sandhu early on Thursday morning to finish with career-best figures of 6 for 36.

He then walked to the wicket with NSW having just lost 3 for 2, as Queensland threatened to keep them to a minor lead on the second afternoon.

But with Edwards' help, NSW took control. He hooked Mark Steketee for six, resulting in the ball needing to be changed after it was lost in long grass outside of the field.

The right-hander then cover-drove Steketee's next delivery for four, one of eight boundaries in his knock. Another six came when Edwards drove Sandhu over cover later in the day.

At that point the rising star looked set for his second first-class century, before he was caught low in the slips trying to drive Michael Neser

Edwards' runs come after he scored 92 in his first white-ball innings of the season last week in a NSW 50-over victory over Tasmania.

Fellow allrounder Hayden Kerr went to stumps unbeaten on 65.

Steketee had earlier taken the key wicket of Daniel Hughes for 59 when he swung one back in and drew the left-hander's inside edge.

Hughes had previously driven powerfully through the off-side, but was lucky to survive a tough chance at backward point off Neser on 37.