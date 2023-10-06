Tremain's burst puts New South Wales on course for victory

Jimmy Peirson and Michael Neser dug in for Queensland but they remained a long way behind

Queensland 179 and 173 for 5 (Peirson 51*, Tremain 3-35) trail New South Wales 446 (Edwards 87, Kerr 86, Hughes 59, Green 50) by 97 runs

Late showers and a stonewalling sixth-wicket stand have spared Queensland a three-day defeat but they remain in a scrap for survival in their Sheffield Shield clash with New South Wales.

After NSW's tail wagged all the way to 446 for a lead of 270 runs, Queensland - knocked over for 176 in their first dig - reached 173 for 5 in their second innings at the new Cricket Central ground at Sydney Olympic Park on Friday when rain and bad light forced play to end an hour early after being rocked by three quick wickets from Chris Tremain

Jimmy Peirson and Michael Neser dug their heels in for an unbroken 82-run stand to reduce the deficit to 97 runs and give their side some hope of salvaging a draw.

NSW had resumed at 337 for 7 and their lower order looked untroubled before Hayden Kerr , in sight of a maiden first-class ton, was bowled through the gate by a topspinner from Mitch Swepson, who took the last three wickets.

Tremain was trapped leg-before before Chris Green and No.11 Jackson Bird frustrated the Queensland attack with a frenetic 59-run last-wicket partnership.

Bird had his tail up and with the second ball of Queensland's second innings dismissed first-innings top-scorer Bryce Street for a duck, lbw shouldering arms.

Tremain sent Joe Burns, captain Usman Khawaja and Jack Clayton packing to reduce Queensland to 59 for 4. Khawaja was caught behind from around the wicket and Clayton pinned lbw in consecutive deliveries.

They slumped to 91 for 5 when Test hopeful Matt Renshaw's counter-punching knock ended on 55, perhaps unfortunate to be adjudged caught behind to first-innings bowling hero Jack Edwards with the ball seeming to only brush the opener's sweater.

"If I feathered one then what's what happens but unfortunately I'm not sure," Renshaw said diplomatically when asked about his dismissal.

"I felt pretty good out there...I got a few balls in my area to score. We've got a bit of momentum now with these two putting on a good partnership."