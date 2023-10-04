Jack Edwards cuts through Queensland with maiden five-wicket haul

The allrounder claimed the first five batters to fall in the opening first-class game at Cricket Central

Queensland 159 for 7 (Street 45, Edwards 5-24) for vs New South Wales

New South Wales allrounder Jack Edwards continued his fine start to the domestic season, claiming his maiden Sheffield Shield five-wicket haul to leave Queensland in trouble in Sydney.

Edwards took all of the first five wickets on the opening day of their Shield clash at the new Cricket Central at Sydney Olympic Park, to finish with figures of 5 for 24.

Bowling largely around the wicket and angling in at Queensland's left-handers on a green pitch, Edwards at one stage had 5 for 14 as he ran through the top-order.

The 23-year-old's wickets came after he scored 92 in NSW's season-opening one-day win over Tasmania last week, and claimed figures of 2 fpr 24.

His start to the red-ball season was even more impressive on Wednesday. He bowled Matt Renshaw for 17 with his first ball when it stayed low and beat the left-hander, before having Joe Burns caught behind two deliveries later.

He had figures of 3 for 5 when he bowled Queensland's top-scorer Bryce Street for 45, and removed Jack Clayton in similar fashion for four when he was out leaving.

Edwards also picked up the prized scalp of Usman Khawaja for 30 when he had Australia's Test opener edging behind.

Chris Green and Chris Tremain also took a wicket each for NSW, as rain stopped play multiple times after lunch and eventually ended play early.