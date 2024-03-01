New South Wales hit back in bid for final after McSweeney, Kelly impress

South Australia had been well-placed before a middle-order wobble but Ben Manenti ensured against a full collapse

South Australia 257 for 8 (Kelly 54, McSweeney 53, Manenti 50*) vs New South Wales

South Australia and NSW were both been left satisfied but not fully content following an even opening day of their Sheffield Shield clash in Sydney.

But NSW hit back to limit the damage, ensuring their hunt for a spot in the Shield final remains alive. McSweeney's innings was ended by a superb running catch from Daniel Hughes.

NSW sit fourth on the ladder, and need to beat both South Australia and Queensland to have a chance of snaring a top-two berth.

Chris Tremain, Jack Edwards, Chris Green and Jack Nisbet shared the bowling success.

"I think everyone bowled very well today, especially the way we started," Nisbet said. "During the middle overs when there was a partnership, I like the way we really stuck at it. To have them eight down at the end of the day, I think we'll all be happy with that."

Kelly was disappointed South Australia didn't make the most of their promising start, but felt the day ended evenly.

"It's probably a pretty even day - to not get bowled out after being dobbed in," he said. We were definitely in front there...so to lose a couple is disappointing. The game is definitely in the balance. Hopefully Benny and Spence can push on tomorrow and get us towards 300."

For 23-year-old Kelly, the day was special after he posted his maiden first-class half-century in what is his sixth appearance.