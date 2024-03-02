Hughes shines but rain and bad light frustrate New South Wales' final bid

The home side will need to make up for lost time if they hope to force the victory they need

New South Wales 126 for 2 (Hughes 71*) trail South Australia 287 (Manenti 71, Kelly 54, McSweeney 53) by 161 runs

New South Wales will need to go into overdrive in order to keep their finals hopes alive after rain and bad light affected day two of their Sheffield Shield clash with South Australia in Sydney.

Only 48.2 overs were bowled on Saturday. NSW (30.82 points) sit fourth on the Shield table, with WA (32.49), Victoria (36.94) and Tasmania (38.96) ahead of them. If they fail to beat South Australia, a win in the final round against Queensland may not be enough to earn them a top-two berth and a spot in the decider.

NSW veteran Daniel Hughes was the key figure on Saturday, cracking an unbeaten 71 off 99 balls to give his side a solid foundation.

Hughes, who is on course for his ninth first-class century, finished the day with 11 fours and a six to his name.

South Australia resumed on 257 for 8, and Ben Manenti added 21 runs to his overnight score before being last man out in South Australia's total of 287.

Spinner Chris Green and quick Jack Nisbet were the pick of the bowlers, while Chris Tremain and Jack Edwards snared two wickets apiece.

NSW's innings started poorly when opener Sam Konstas edged Spencer Johnson behind, and they were 78 for 2 when Blake Nikitaras also nicked one to wicketkeeper Harry Nielsen.